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Home > Sports News > Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record

Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record

Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, FIFA ranking, head-to-head record, key players, coach and tournament history explained.

Switzerland national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Ranking HeadtoHead Tournament Record
Switzerland national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Ranking HeadtoHead Tournament Record

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 15:49 IST

The Switzerland national football team is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after yet another impressive qualification campaign in Europe. The tournament is due to be held in June and July 2026 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Switzerland, coached by Murat Yakin, qualified by winning their UEFA qualifying group and continued their impressive consistency in major tournaments. The Swiss have a reputation for solid defending, an experienced midfield, and a competitive performance against better nations. Switzerland has been a consistent knockout stage qualifier at recent World Cups and European Championships, making it one of Europe’s most reliable teams. Experienced players such as Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji are likely to be pivotal as the team looks to another strong World Cup campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Switzerland’s World Cup 2026 squad is a mix of experienced leaders and young talent. Coach Murat Yakin largely relied on players who had already participated in international tournaments.

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller.
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer, Miro Muheim, Aurèle Amenda, Eray Cömert, Luca Jaquez.
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Johan Manzambi, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Ruben Vargas.
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Noah Okafor, Dan Ndoye, Zeki Amdouni, Cedric Itten.

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Captain Granit Xhaka is still the midfield heartbeat, and goalkeeper Yann Sommer has big-tournament experience. Akanji remains a defensive leader, and Dan Ndoye has emerged as one of the team’s exciting attacking players.

FIFA Ranking

Switzerland is currently ranked about 19th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Thanks to regular appearances in UEFA competitions and strong showings in the big tournaments, the Swiss team has managed to stay in the top 20 for a number of years.

The team reached the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 and has continued that form in World Cup qualifying. Switzerland has become one of the toughest mid-ranked European sides thanks to their defensive organisation and tournament experience.

Tournament Record & Achievements

Switzerland will appear in its 13th FIFA World Cup in 2026. Their best World Cup performance came when they reached the quarterfinals in 1934, 1938, and 1954. In recent tournaments, Switzerland regularly reached the Round of 16, including in 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022. The Swiss national team has also become highly competitive in the UEFA European Championship. Their biggest modern achievement came at Euro 2020 when they knocked out world champions France before losing to Spain in the quarterfinals. Switzerland’s consistency, experienced squad, and tactical discipline make them a dangerous team for the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada Squad, Key Players, FIFA Ranking & Road to Knockout Stage Explained

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Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026SwitzerlandSwitzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 SquadSwitzerland football team rankingSwitzerland head to head recordSwitzerland national football teamSwitzerland World Cup history

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Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record
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