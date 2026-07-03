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Home > Sports News > Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye scoring crucial goals. Murat Yakin's tactical approach neutralized Riyad Mahrez and Algeria, securing Switzerland's place in the Round of 16.

Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16. Image Credit: AFP
Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 11:36 IST

Switzerland national football team vs Algeria national football team: Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 on Thursday and advanced to the World Cup’s round of 16, where they will play either Colombia or Ghana in Vancouver the following week, thanks to an early goal from striker Breel Embolo and a second from winger Dan Ndoye. A tactical masterclass was displayed by Murat Yakin’s Swiss team, who changed formations and set traps for Algeria before hitting them with two unexpected goals that ended a match that was intriguing and nuanced but lacked excitement.

Pitted against a familiar foe in Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic, who had seven years at the helm of Switzerland between 2014 and 2021, Yakin set his team up to absorb early pressure and strike on the break, and that is exactly what they did.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Breel Embolo scores to put Switzerland in the lead

The Swiss won the ball in their own half and sent 20-year-old Johan Manzambi off down the left on the counter, and he squared for Embolo to steer the ball into the net from close range in the 10th minute.

The lead secured, Switzerland shifted to a five-man midfield out of possession, snuffing out the space and challenging the Algerians to play through them, but Petkovic’s charges struggled to break their opponents down.

Algeria’s best chance came in first-half stoppage time when Ibrahim Maza dragged a snap shot wide of the near post, one of few efforts on goal they managed in the game.

Dan Ndoye doubles Switzerland’s lead

The Swiss struck again almost immediately after the break, attacking down the right before a half-hearted clearance from Rafik Belghali ended up at the feet of Ndoye and the winger placed his shot beyond the dive of goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez could have pulled a goal back moments later but he fired straight at a defender from a central position, summing up a frustrating evening for the Algerians.

With Granit Xhaka steering Switzerland’s defensive shape, they went back to their original game-plan of ceding possession and launching lightning-fast counter-attacks, but the Algerians were wary of committing players forward lest they concede again.

Fabian Rieder misses a chance for third goal

Despite the sell-out crowd at BC Place, the last 15 minutes were played in virtual silence, only broken by cheers and then groans as Swiss substitute Fabian Rieder somehow contrived to miss with the goal at his mercy, scuffing his shot back across goal where a grateful Zidane was able to avert the danger. Fortunately for Switzerland it had no bearing on the outcome as they celebrated moving into a last-16 clash on Tuesday.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal

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Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026

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Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16
Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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