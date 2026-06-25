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Home > Sports News > Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners

Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners

Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to finish as Group B winners. Goals from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi secured qualification, while Canada advanced as runners-up despite a late strike from substitute Promise David in Vancouver.

Ruben Vargas scored the opening goal for Switzerland against Canada. Image Credit: X
Ruben Vargas scored the opening goal for Switzerland against Canada. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 03:27 IST

Switzerland national football team vs Canada national football team: Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1 on Wednesday to go to the World Cup knockout stage as Group B winners. The tournament co-hosts also advanced as runners-up, with goals from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi in the second half. Canada, who would have won the group with a draw, finished three points behind Switzerland and will go to Los Angeles for their next match. Switzerland, who finished the group stage with seven points, will stay in Vancouver for their round of 32 match. 

The two sides managed to create a total of three attempts on goal in an uneventful first half only notable for two yellow cards handed out to Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Canada striker Cyle Larin after the pair clashed over a quick free kick for Switzerland. In the other Group B match, Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup dreams alive and ended Qatar’s in a 3-1 victory in Seattle. 

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Although there was little quality on display from either side in a subdued first half, the Swiss came out firing after the break. Just a minute into the second period, 20-year-old attacker Manzambi shifted the ball to Vargas, who had plenty of space to set himself before coolly finishing at the near post. Switzerland doubled their lead 11 minutes later. Breel Embolo held the ball up in the middle of the penalty area and laid it off for Manzambi who finished emphatically.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada almost spur a comeback

Canada pulled one back in the 76th minute after coach Jesse Marsch rang the changes. Substitute Promise David latched on to Nathan Saliba’s pass and guided a fine effort into the corner with his first touch after coming on, lifting the roof at BC Place.

Canadian fans continued to roar on their team, chanting “Let’s go Canada”, but Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a string of saves in a frantic finale.

“I am disappointed that we were not able to get a win or a draw today to keep us here,” Marsch said. “I’m so thankful for the energy in the country, and certainly in the stadium here today. But we are going to go to LA. We’re going to go where it’s probably going to be an away crowd, and it’ll be a little bit tougher. But we still want to electrify our country and play really well down there, and go after it still.”

The match presented a stern test for Canada, who drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener before thrashing nine-man Qatar 6-0. They faced a well-drilled Swiss side featuring the likes of Xhaka and Manuel Akanji, operating as a cohesive, hard-working unit.

Switzerland vs Canada: Ruben Vargas scored opening goal

“We are very happy because we won, and we fought until the very last minute,” Vargas said. “But I think that Canada went right to the wire. We just seized the opportunity, and we just fought very hard until the very last minute. “Obviously, we tried to score earlier, but I am just very happy that I managed to hit the back of the net. During our preparation, the coach told us that we have to be present in the box at all times, and I am just glad that I managed to score.”

In a packed BC Place, awash with Canadian red, midfielder Ismael Kone, who suffered a broken leg during the win over Qatar, was present in the dugout to support his team. Fans held up posters bearing his number eight in a show of solidarity in the eighth minute. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also in attendance.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

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Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners

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Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners

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Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners
Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners
Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners
Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners

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