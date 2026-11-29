Syed Modi International 2026: Tanvi Sharma, Treesa-Gayatri Settle For Runners-Up Finish: India’s Tanvi Sharma finished second in the women’s singles event at the Syed Modi International 2026 after going down to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the final on Sunday (Nov 29). Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also missed out on the title after suffering a defeat in the women’s doubles summit clash against Indonesia’s Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine.

Tanvi started the final strongly, using her attacking game to take the opening game 21-11. However, Supanida fought back in the second game, overturning a 6-9 deficit to win 21-12 and take the match into a decider. The contest remained evenly poised at 14-14 in the final game before the Thai shuttler won seven of the next eight points to seal a 11-21, 21-12, 21-15 victory.

Although she missed out on the trophy, Tanvi is expected to break into the top 20 of the upcoming BWF world rankings. At 17, she is set to become the second-youngest Indian after PV Sindhu to achieve the milestone. The runner-up finish adds to an impressive season for the youngster, who was aiming to claim her second Super 300 title of the year.

Treesa and Gayatri also endured a painful defeat in the women’s doubles final. The Indian pair saved four game points after trailing 16-20 to take the opening game 24-22 against Indonesia’s Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine. However, the Indonesians levelled the contest with a 21-12 win in the second game.

The Indian duo appeared close to retaining their crown after establishing a 19-14 advantage in the deciding game. But the Indonesian pair mounted a stunning comeback to win 22-24, 21-12, 21-19, denying Treesa and Gayatri a third successive Syed Modi International title.

Syed Modi International 2026: Results (Finals)

Women’s Singles: Supanida Katethong (Thailand) beat Tanvi Sharma (India) 11-21, 21-12, 21-15.

Supanida Katethong (Thailand) beat Tanvi Sharma (India) 11-21, 21-12, 21-15. Women’s Doubles: Isyana Syahira Meida/Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine (Indonesia) beat Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) 22-24, 21-12, 21-19.