Sania Nehwal entered the semi-final match against Hartawan as a favourite but was surprised by the spirited Indonesian who won the first set. However, the Indian badminton superstar made a sensational comeback and subjugated her opponent's challenge 12-21, 21-7, 21-6 to easily confirm her contention for the grand finale.

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and former champion Sameer Verma stormed into the finals of the 2018 Syed Modi International Badminton Championships on Saturday. Nehwal defeated Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan in the women’s singles event while Verma overpowered another Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to book a men’s singles final berth. Hyderabad-born Saina Nehwal will take on China’s Han Yue and Sameer Verma will lock horns with Lu Guangzu of China on November 25, Sunday.

On the other hand, defending champion Sameer Verma had put in a stoic performance to clinch a semi-final victory over Wardoyo. Verma won the first set 21-13, but lost the second 17-21, however, in the third and final set he stomped his authority winning it 21-8.

Elsewhere, in the mixed doubles event, star Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwikasrairaj Rankireddy were made light work of by China’s Ou Xuanyi and Feng Xueying in 12-21, 21-18, 19-21 defeat in the semi-finals.

In another sport, legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom on Saturday further cemented her legacy into the history books when she became the first women boxer to win six gold medals. She surpassed the long-standing record of five golds set by Ireland’s icon Katie Taylor.

