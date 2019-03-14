Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final T20: Karnataka lift maiden title, beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets: Karnataka defeated Maharashtra in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by 8 wickets. The superb knock (85) in 57 balls by Mayank Agarwal helped Karnataka to lift maiden title. Batting first, Maharasthra set a target of 155.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final T20: Karnataka lift maiden title, beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets: Karnataka on TMaharashtraeated Maharashtra in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by 8 wickets. The match was played at Holkar Cricket Stadium Indore. The superb knock (85) in 57 balls by Mayank Agarwal helped Karnataka to lift the maiden title. Batting first, Maharashtra set a target of 155. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and skipper Rahul Tripathi (c) gave a sold start of 35 runs. The score was 35 for none in 4.4 overs and after 9.3 overs, it was 55 or 3. At the fourth wicket, Naushad Shaikh and Ankit Bawne stitched 81-run partnership. Shaikh was the leading run-scorer from his team. He smashed 69 in 41 balls with 5 ours and 3 sixes. Tripathi scored 30 and Bawne made 29 runs.

For Karnataka, Abhimanyu Mithun claimed two wickets. He conceded 24 runs in his four overs. KC Cariappa and Jagadeesha Suchith picked one each wicket.

Chasing the target, the first wicket of Karnataka dismissed on 14 runs. After that the bowlers of Maharashtra stop the batsmen from scoring runs. Karnataka only lost two wickets in the chase. The second wicket fell on 106 runs. It was Rohan Kadam and Mayank Agarwal, who helped their team to win. Kadam scored aggressive 60 of 39 balls, while Agarwal scored unbeaten 85 of 57 deliveries. Karnataka won all the 14 matches of the tournament and made a record.

The @paytm Syed Mustaq Ali T20 Trophy was missing from their cabinet but Karnataka have been unstoppable in the shortest format and are now the CHAMPIONS of the 2018-19 season. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZNWjjjqbgT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 14, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More