Explosive Delhi batsman Rishabh Pant smashed a 32 ball hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Himachal to become the second fastest T20 centurion. The southpaw helped Delhi complete the 144 run chase in eleven overs and register a thumping 10 wickets victory.

Rishabh Pant is one of the most sought after T20 talents in Indian cricket, the Delhi prodigy has time and again smashed records with his explosive batting. After rising to prominence in the Indian Premier League for the Delhi Daredevils he has asserted himself as one of the most lethal attacking batting prospects in the country. Pant was once again on top of his game as he smashed the second fastest T20 century in 32 deliveries while batting for Delhi against Himachal in the North Zone T20 League (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy).

Chasing the total of 144 set by Himachal Pradesh in twenty overs, Pant blasted 116 off just 38 balls and stayed on the crease alongside experienced Gautam Gambhir (30*) to finish off the task in just 11.4 overs. Pant now stands second to the mighty West Indies left-hander Chris Gayle who holds the record of the fastest T20 century. He had thrashed Pune Warriors bowlers in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League to own the record. Gayle blasted a hefty 175 off just 66 deliveries in the memorable encounter.

Coming back to the latest southpaw in headlines, Rishabh Pant smashed 12 sixes and eight boundaries in his blistering knock to help Delhi floor Himachal by 10 wickets. Nikhil Gnagta was the top scorer for the losing team with 40 runs to his pocket while opener Prashant Chopra contributed 30 runs in the total. For Delhi, skipper Pradeep Sangwan scalped two wickets while Navdeep Saini, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav and Subodh Bhati top one wicket each.

Rishabh Pant has been in sensational form this domestic season, he was deservingly retained by the Delhi Daredevils for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League along with another young Indian batting prospect Shreyas Iyer and South African all-rounder Chris Morris. Pant scored a 33-ball 51 in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Jammu Kashmir leading his team to a convincing eight wickets victory.

At a tender age of 20, Rishabh Pant has already broken several records. He scored the fastest half-century in the ICC U-19 World Cup in the previous edition. He hammered an 18-ball fifty in India’s win over Nepal in the group stages. He smashed a 48-ball ton in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season to grab the record of smashing fastest century in first-class cricket. In the same season, he became the youngest wicketkeeper to score a triple century in the Ranji Trophy with 308 off 326 balls against Maharashtra.