All praises for Chris Gayle after KXIP's 7 wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, Former Indian Cricketer Virendra Sehwag on Saturday praised the West Indies batsman and called him 'T20 ka Bradman'.

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first player to smash 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket. Gayle achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. He played a knock of 99 of 63 including eight sixes and six fours. The ‘Universe Boss’ was seven sixes away from the milestone figure in the shortest format of the game. Playing in his 409th game, Gayle smashed his 1,000th six.

And now, Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had no hesitation in saying that the ‘Universe Boss’ is T20 cricket’s Don Bradman. Australian legend Bradman is considered to be the greatest cricketer ever to have played the game. Bradman called time on his career in 1948 and till now no one has been able to challenge his batting average of 99.94.

“T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayle. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle. Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR,” Sehwag tweeted.

The West Indian is leading the chart for the maximum sixes in the T20s. Kieron Pollard is in second place with 690 sixes in 524 games while former Kiwi attacking batsman Brendon McCullum is in third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches. Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman in the top-10 with 376 sixes in 337 games. Gayle’s gutsy knock and a cameo by Nicholas Pooran powered KXIP to 185 runs.

Rajasthan Royals thrashed KXIP on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are now in the fifth place in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Meanwhile, KXIP are still alive in the playoff race as they are at fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games, just above Rajasthan Royals (12 points) courtesy of better net run-rate. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.

