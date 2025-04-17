Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
T20 Mumbai League Returns: Teams, Star Players, Format And More – All You Need To Know

With stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane expected to join, here’s everything you need to know about the league’s much-anticipated return.

Rohit Sharma


The T20 Mumbai League is all set to make a grand return in 2025 after a six-year hiatus, with Indian cricket star and Mumbai’s own Rohit Sharma roped in as the brand ambassador. Organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the league was last held in 2019 before being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming season, scheduled to begin after the IPL 2025 concludes on May 25, will feature eight teams and over 2,800 registered players. While six of the franchises from the previous editions will return, two new teams are expected to be unveiled soon.

Star Power and Icon Players

Although participation is not mandatory, the MCA is optimistic about the involvement of top Mumbai cricketers. Alongside Rohit Sharma, big names like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Prithvi Shaw are likely to feature in the league.

The MCA is also planning to offer around ₹15 lakh to each icon player, which is expected to draw further attention and credibility to the tournament.

An MCA official told PTI, “Their presence will boost Mumbai cricket and add value to the league.”

Existing Teams in the League:

  • North Mumbai Panthers

  • ARCS Andheri

  • Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

  • Namo Bandra Blasters

  • Eagle Thane Strikers

  • Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

Grand Launch Event

An official press announcement is slated for Friday, April 18, in Mumbai, with Rohit Sharma expected to attend and formally launch the 2025 edition of the T20 Mumbai League.

The relaunch of the league is seen as a major step towards reviving Mumbai’s domestic cricket scene. With the return of the T20 Mumbai League and the potential participation of national stars, fans are gearing up for an exciting summer of cricket.

Women’s Cricket in the Spotlight Too

In related news, Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana has been named the icon player for Ratnagiri Jets in the upcoming Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL). Although the league’s launch was delayed due to scheduling conflicts with the South Africa Women’s tour of India, anticipation remains high.

Mandhana said, “The franchise has shown success in the MPL and has a clear vision for the women’s game. I’m thrilled to help shape this new chapter.”

