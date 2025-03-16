Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  T20 Olympics 2028: Will Virat Kohli Come Out Of Retirement? Here's What He Said

T20 Olympics 2028: Will Virat Kohli Come Out Of Retirement? Here’s What He Said

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, recently made a playful remark about a potential comeback to T20 internationals.

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, recently made a playful remark about a potential comeback to T20 internationals. Having officially retired from the shortest format after India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, Kohli hinted—albeit jokingly—that he might consider a return for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

A Gold Medal Temptation?

Cricket is set to make a historic return to the Olympics after 128 years, with T20Is being the chosen format. While Kohli has stepped away from the format, his recent statement has sparked excitement among fans.

When asked about the possibility of playing in the 2028 Games, Kohli quipped, “I don’t know. Maybe if we are playing for a gold medal, that is much taken for one game, get a medal. Come back home. No, but I think it is a great thing and to be Olympic champions would be an absolutely magnificent feeling.”

His statement, though lighthearted, has left room for speculation. Given his relentless drive and passion for Indian cricket, could he truly resist the allure of an Olympic gold medal?

Life Beyond Cricket: Kohli’s Social Media and Retirement Plans

Kohli, known for his dynamic presence both on and off the field, has noticeably reduced his engagement on social media. Addressing this shift, he explained, “The kind of attention you get & the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable to be honest – it’s quite intense – hence, I don’t engage in posts a lot these days. A lot of people are not happy about that but that is something that I have consciously tried to do.”

As for his plans post-retirement, Kohli admitted that he has yet to map out his future. “I actually don’t know what I will be doing post-retirement. Recently I asked a team-mate the same question & got the same reply – Yeah but maybe a lot of traveling.”

Meanwhile, Kohli also reflected on his performance in India’s recent tour of Australia, where he scored 190 runs in nine innings with one century. Acknowledging the possibility that he may not play in Australia again, he shared, “I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past.”

While Kohli’s comments about the Olympics were made in jest, the idea of the cricketing legend returning for one last shot at glory is an exciting prospect for fans. Only time will tell if the temptation of an Olympic gold proves too strong to resist.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

 

