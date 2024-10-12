Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
T20 WC 2024: Coach Hashan Tillakaratne Urges Bangladesh To 'Play For Pride' Against SA

The Proteas have certainly threatened to at least emulate their runners-up effort from last year's tournament, making light work of the West Indies and Scotland, and only falling to England in the final over in their encounter on October 8.

T20 WC 2024: Coach Hashan Tillakaratne Urges Bangladesh To ‘Play For Pride’ Against SA

Ahead of their last group stage match in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday, Bangladesh’s head coach Hashan Tillakaratne said the team will play for pride in the upcoming encounter against South Africa.

“We need to play for our pride against South Africa. We have beaten them once, so it’s up to all of us to get together and put up a better show. We know there are certain things that we can’t control, but we can control our own game and play to our potential,” Hashan Tillakaratne said as quoted by the ICC.

With fellow rivals England and West Indies meeting each other at the end of the group stage, South Africa knows a win could be enough against Bangladesh in their Dubai evening clash.

The Proteas have certainly threatened to at least emulate their runners-up effort from last year’s tournament, making light work of the West Indies and Scotland, and only falling to England in the final over in their encounter on October 8.

Laura Wolvaardt has led from the front in the campaign, scoring a tournament-high 141 runs in her three knocks, at an average of 70.50 and striking a touch under 117. Tazmin Brits (113 runs) has followed suit, with the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus accelerating at strike rates of 168.29 and 126.66 respectively. With the ball, unsung Protea hero Nonkuleko Mlaba has enjoyed the spotlight of the UAE tournament, taking eight wickets at an average of under eight.

It would take a monumental effort to make the semi-finals, but progress is at least mathematically possible for Bangladesh. A win by 68 or more runs or a successful chase in around 8.2 overs would move their net run rate at least past South Africa’s, although they would require one of West Indies and England to finish on four points and with a net run rate blow significant enough to see it finish below Bangladesh’s.

Nigar Sultana Joty’s side were opening day winners over Scotland, though struggled in defeats to England and the West Indies.
Runs have been hard to come by for the team outside of Sobhana Mostary, though there have been positives for youngsters with the ball, with Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan in the wickets, which bodes well for future tournaments.

“I think for us as a team we have this thing of when our backs are up against the wall, we always come back guns blazing,” South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Hashan Tillakaratne ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 South Africa
