T20 World Cup 2020: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the match fixtures and schedules for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which will be played in Australia. The ICC made the official announcement on Tuesday during an event in Sydney. Australia Cricket Board (ACB) will host both the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups together next year. The women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played from February 21 to March 8, 2020, between the top 10 teams of the world in which 23 matches will be played. On the other side, Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played from October 18 to November 15, 2020. The top 16 best men’s teams will play 45 matches during the tournament including the finals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020, 7 venues of the 7 cities—Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart — will host 45 matches between 16 teams.

Pakistan is at the top spot in ICC rankings followed by India, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afganistan, Srilanka and Bangladesh.

ICC has split the top 8 teams in 2 pools, A & B. Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies fall in pool A, while Pool B carries India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

In the first leg of the T20 World Cup Australia 2020, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who are at the bottom of the ICC ranking table, will play with rest 4 qualifier teams after which top 4 teams out of 6 will move ahead and join the 8 teams in the Super 12 round.

