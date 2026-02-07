LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs NED: Meet Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan's Hero Who Powered Men in Green to Their First Win in T20 World Cup 2026

PAK vs NED: Meet Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan’s Hero Who Powered Men in Green to Their First Win in T20 World Cup 2026

Faheem Ashraf played an incredible knock of an unbeaten 29 off 11 against Netherlands that helped Pakistan go over the line.

Faheem Ashraf scored 29* off 12. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Faheem Ashraf scored 29* off 12. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 7, 2026 17:04:43 IST

PAK vs NED: Meet Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan’s Hero Who Powered Men in Green to Their First Win in T20 World Cup 2026

Faheem Ashraf played a phenomenal knock against Netherlands as he struck an unbeaten 29 off 11 that included three maximums and a couple of boundaries. Pakistan needed 29 off 12 balls when Ashraf struck 24 in the penultimate over. Pakistan eventually went over the line by 3 wickets with three balls to spare.

“We’ve been playing similar cricket for the past one year. So whatever job is given, we try to do it properly and in the best possible way. The heartbeat was fast, this kind wasn’t something new or the first time. So it was just about going out there and doing whatever we know how to do. With the batting partners, the discussion was to not give away our wicket. We can do it one over at a time. If we get 1 or 2 boundaries, we move closer. So, thank God, exactly what we wanted happened,” Ashraf said after the match.

“When the ball was in the air, I kept praying for him to drop. We wanted to finish it quickly but sometimes it happens that your team collapses. In such situations, you have to keep your nerves under control. If you look at our team, even when we don’t play well, we keep our nerves in check, and because of that we get good results,” he added.

Who Is Faheem Ashraf?

Faheem Ashraf made his debut for Pakistan back in 2017 in ODI against Sri Lanka in Cardiff and then played a T20I World XI in Lahore in September 2017. He played his first Test against Ireland in Dublin in May 2018.

Faheem has 25 wickets in the longer format in 17 matches while has picked up 32 in ODIs and 61 wickets in T20Is respectively.

Faheem Ashraf Controversies

Faheem Ashraf drew widespread outrage after sharing a disturbing Ghibli-style illustration on Instagram that showed a Pakistani soldier applying sindoor (vermilion) to an Indian woman dressed in a tricolour sari. Captioned “New Chapter Begins,” the post was condemned as a deeply offensive provocation—accused of mocking India’s dignity and trivialising the suffering of its women by distorting a sacred symbol of matrimony into an instrument of humiliation.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi: Why PCB Chief Is Being Branded ‘Troublemaker-in-Chief’ Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Controversy

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 5:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Faheem AshrafPakistan vs Netherlandst20 world cup 2026

PAK vs NED: Meet Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan’s Hero Who Powered Men in Green to Their First Win in T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS