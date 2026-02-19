LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Super 8 Fixtures, Venues, Groups, Format- All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Super 8 Fixtures, Venues, Groups, Format- All You Need To Know

Get the complete ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule! Check match dates, timings, and venues for India, Pakistan, and others. Don't miss the fixtures as Zimbabwe replaces Australia in the hunt for the title. Stay updated with NewsX.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Fixtures. Photo Credit: BCCI- X
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Fixtures. Photo Credit: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: February 19, 2026 16:40:14 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Super 8 Fixtures, Venues, Groups, Format- All You Need To Know

The group stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have delivered their fair share of drama, including the shocking exit of 2021 champions Australia and defending champions India’s unbeaten run. With the dust finally settling, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the full schedule for the high-stakes Super 8 round as the fanatics get ready for the business end of the competition. 

Super 8 Groups

Group 1: India, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and West Indies

Group 2: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, and England

This stage features the top eight teams from the initial groups, now divided into two elite blocks. Group 1 sees defending champions India joined by a resurgent Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the dangerous West Indies. Meanwhile, Group 2 promises a subcontinent-heavy battle with Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, and England vying for a spot in the knockouts.

Format

Crucially, the Super 8 stage functions as a clean slate. No points or net run rates from the group phase are carried forward, meaning every team starts from zero.

The format follows a single round-robin structure within each group. After each side has played three matches, the top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will advance to the semi-finals. For the fans, this means every single boundary and wicket in the Super 8s carries massive weight toward qualification.

High-Octane Clashes and Iconic Venues

The action kicks off on February 21 with a massive clash between New Zealand and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Fans in India can look forward to a rematch of the 2024 final when India takes on South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 22. The round will reach its climax on March 1 with a blockbuster evening game between India and the West Indies at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

In a unique logistical twist, the ICC has confirmed that while the semi-finals are set for Kolkata and Mumbai, and the final for Ahmedabad, a “Pakistan Clause” exists. Should Pakistan qualify for the final showdown, the venue would be moved to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, due to administrative agreements between the host nations. 

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8- Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue
Feb 21 New Zealand vs Pakistan 7:00 PM Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium)
Feb 22 England vs Sri Lanka 3:00 PM Kandy (Pallekele International Stadium)
Feb 22 India vs South Africa 7:00 PM Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium)
Feb 23 Zimbabwe vs West Indies 7:00 PM Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)
Feb 24 England vs Pakistan 7:00 PM Kandy (Pallekele International Stadium)
Feb 25 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 7:00 PM Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium)
Feb 26 West Indies vs South Africa 3:00 PM Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium)
Feb 26 India vs Zimbabwe 7:00 PM Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium)
Feb 27 England vs New Zealand 7:00 PM Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium)
Feb 28 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 7:00 PM Kandy (Pallekele International Stadium)
Mar 1 Zimbabwe vs South Africa 3:00 PM New Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium)
Mar 1 India vs West Indies 7:00 PM Kolkata (Eden Gardens)

All timings are in IST (Indian Standard Time) 

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 4:35 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Super 8 Fixtures, Venues, Groups, Format- All You Need To Know

