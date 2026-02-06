Harshit Rana Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Massive Setback for Team India: Report

India pacer has been reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a knee injury. The official confirmation is yet to come. Harshit got injured during the warm-up fixture against South Africa. His participation was limited in the game, having bowled only one over.

The right-arm bowler pulled out of his run-up twice while trying to bowl his second over of the match.

“He is still not ruled out but looks doubtful. We will know by evening. He had a niggle during the warm-up game on Wednesday (versus South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai) but the situation is not very encouraging,” Suryakumar Yadav said on the eve of India’s first match of World Cup.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the selectors are now likely to name Mohammed Siraj as the replacement.

India will play their opening match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

More to follow…