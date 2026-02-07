LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

IND vs USA | Team India’s shocking batting collapse against USA at Wankhede in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener sparked a flood of ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ memes on social media, as fans reacted with humour and disbelief to the unexpected setback.

India suffered a collapse against USA. (Photo Credits: AFP)
India suffered a collapse against USA. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 7, 2026 20:45:56 IST

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

India suffered a collapse in the opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 against USA. The home side was reduced to 46/4 with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav back in the hut.

India one off to a disappointing start as they lost Abhishek Sharma in the second over for 0 off 1.

Ishan was then joined by captain Tilak Varma and the two stitched a stand 37 runs for the second wicket. Ishan was eventually dismissed for 20 off 16 by Shadley van Schalkwyk while Tilak followed him next for 25 off 16. He was dismissed for 25 off 16. Later, Rinku Singh too departed for 6 off 14 after he was caught by Milind Kumar off Mohsin and Hardik Pandya was out for 5 off 6 by Harneet Singh.



Shivam Dube was out on the very first delivery for 0.



Shadley van Schalkwyk had picked three wickets for 13 in his first three overs.

















“We were looking to bat first. It looks good here. I played a lot of cricket here. There’s a wind around as well, so I don’t think there’ll be a lot of dew later on. Of course there’ll be a little bit of pressure. We can’t run away from that fact, but then new tournament, we want to play the same way how we’ve been playing in the last one or two years and continue the same thing. It’s live before the game starts and I’m sure when we start batting, it will be more wilder. We have Washington Sundar missing out, Sanju Samson missing out. Unfortunately Jasprit Bumrah is not well so Mohammed Siraj is playing,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 8:36 PM IST
Sub-Contractor Arrested After 25-Year-Old Dies In Janakpuri Delhi Jal Board Pit, Police Say He ‘Came To The Pit But Did Not Investigate’

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

