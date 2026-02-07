IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

India suffered a collapse in the opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 against USA. The home side was reduced to 46/4 with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav back in the hut.

India one off to a disappointing start as they lost Abhishek Sharma in the second over for 0 off 1.

Ishan was then joined by captain Tilak Varma and the two stitched a stand 37 runs for the second wicket. Ishan was eventually dismissed for 20 off 16 by Shadley van Schalkwyk while Tilak followed him next for 25 off 16. He was dismissed for 25 off 16. Later, Rinku Singh too departed for 6 off 14 after he was caught by Milind Kumar off Mohsin and Hardik Pandya was out for 5 off 6 by Harneet Singh.







Shivam Dube was out on the very first delivery for 0.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for selection for India’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against the USA due to illness. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition. #TeamIndia | #MeninBlue | #T20WorldCup | #INDvUSA — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2026







Shadley van Schalkwyk had picked three wickets for 13 in his first three overs.

Can’t Believe What is Happening 😡💔 Why is the Indian team betting so quickly 💔😡?

Rinku dismissed 6 in 14 balls. Hardik dismissed for 5 in 6 balls. INDIA 77/6 AGAINST USA. 🤯#INDvsUSA #USA pic.twitter.com/DZSN8Oof2c — Prem Kumar (@cbhushanamazon) February 7, 2026













🚨India 4 down for just 45 against USA🚨 With all expectations, hype which we created, everything came down within 30 minutes. I know it’s a game, anything can happen.

But what concerns me is, we can’t keep on attacking from ball one. One good ball can do the things. pic.twitter.com/W3faIvpmhZ — 🅂🄰🄶🄰🅁 🄼 🄷 (@SagarH62) February 7, 2026







INCREDIBLE SCENES IN MUMBAI. – IND 46/4 against USA…!!!! 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/KJwr4mGRrR — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 7, 2026













Indian cricket fans who were seated for Abhishek Sharma’s battling today #INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/28VdWHaBQJ — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 7, 2026







When you’re praying that losing World Cup cricket match to USA is not part of the trade deal.#INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/mwJpsxAlYm — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) February 7, 2026













“We were looking to bat first. It looks good here. I played a lot of cricket here. There’s a wind around as well, so I don’t think there’ll be a lot of dew later on. Of course there’ll be a little bit of pressure. We can’t run away from that fact, but then new tournament, we want to play the same way how we’ve been playing in the last one or two years and continue the same thing. It’s live before the game starts and I’m sure when we start batting, it will be more wilder. We have Washington Sundar missing out, Sanju Samson missing out. Unfortunately Jasprit Bumrah is not well so Mohammed Siraj is playing,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Also Read: Meet Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan’s Hero Who Powered Men in Green to Their First Win in T20 World Cup 2026