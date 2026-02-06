EXCLUSIVE | T20 World Cup 2026: “We Are Here to Beat India and Pakistan,” Says Netherlands Bowler Logan van Beek

The Netherlands are set to face Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday in Colombo. Pacer Logan van Beek, who is set to feature in his sixth T20 World Cup for the Dutch side, spoke exclusively to NewsX about the team’s preparations, their ambition to beat top teams like India and Pakistan, and their clear aim of reaching the final.

Reflecting on his long World Cup journey, Van Beek said he feels grateful to continue playing for the Netherlands at the highest level, while stressing that the team is no longer content with just competing. He emphasised that the Dutch side has arrived with belief, confidence, and the determination to challenge cricket’s biggest nations on the world stage.

“This will be my sixth opportunity to play in a T20 World Cup for the Netherlands, and I feel extremely fortunate to still be part of the team. Every World Cup has given me special memories that I truly cherish, and representing my country on such a big stage never gets old. It always feels like an honour. When I look back on my career, some of my most meaningful moments have come from wearing the Netherlands’ orange jersey, and I’m very grateful for those experiences,” he said.

The right-arm pacer made it clear that the Netherlands are aiming high and are not satisfied with just participating.

“The thought of beating strong teams like Pakistan or India gives me huge motivation. We mean business this year and we’re not here just to take part. Our aim is to reach the final, and we know that to do that, we have to beat top teams like India and Pakistan along the way,” Van Beek added.

Speaking about the playing conditions, he said the team is enjoying the warmer weather.

“We’re really enjoying the conditions here so far. Back in the Netherlands, we often play in cold and wet weather, so playing in warm conditions is amazing for us. It’s something we genuinely look forward to whenever we come to this part of the world,” he said.

The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup features 20 teams, and the 35-year-old believes this gives more nations a fair opportunity to compete.

“This is how a World Cup should be. It should give teams the belief that they can go on a special run and challenge for the title. A tournament doesn’t truly feel like a World Cup if only 10 teams are involved. The magic comes from giving more teams a chance,” he explained.

Van Beek, however, chose not to comment on Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the tournament.

“I find it difficult to comment on political matters because I don’t have much knowledge in that area. My focus is always on cricket and on helping my team perform on the field in the best way possible,” he concluded.