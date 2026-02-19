LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

Check the T20 World Cup 2026 most runs leaderboard! Sahibzada Farhan leads with 220 runs, while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are the only Indians in the top 10 as of Feb 19.

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs, Photo Credit: X
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs, Photo Credit: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 19, 2026 19:47:08 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is coming to an end as we get ready for the business end of the tournament – the Super 8s. The groups have been set, and apart from big names headlining, 2021 Champions Australia will not be featured on the stage, and India, Zimbabwe and the West Indies will be the teams to watch out for as they enter the phase unbeaten.

The T20 format has always been the platform for batters to explode and make a name, and the top batters of the shortest format are going neck-and-neck as they look to claim the top run-getter title of the competition.

Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians In List

Pakistan’s explosive opener, Sahibzada Farhan is so far the leading run-getter of the tournament with 220 runs, while the Indians in the top 10 list are Ishan Kishan, largely due to his brilliant performance against Pakistan. He sits at 3rd position with 178 runs under his belt. Captain Suryakumar Yadav occupies the 7th slot, amassing 162 runs.

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Top 10 List as of 19th Feb 

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
Sahibzada Farhan 4 4 220 73.33 164.18 21 11
Aiden Markram 4 4 178 59.33 187.37 24 6
Ishan Kishan 4 4 176 44.00 202.30 19 11
Tim Seifert 4 4 173 57.67 167.96 21 7
Dipendra Singh Airee 4 4 169 56.33 144.44 13 7
Kusal Mendis 3 3 168 84.00 133.33 18 1
Suryakumar Yadav 4 4 162 54.00 136.13 15 6
Bas de Leede 4 4 158 52.67 139.82 13 6
Shai Hope 4 4 155 51.67 134.78 13 7
Ryan Rickelton 4 4 145 36.25 190.79 13 8

Table Updated After ZIM vs SL Match On 19th Feb

Group Stage Matches Left 

Afghanistan will be taking on Canada on 19th Feb and already eliminated, Australia will go head-to-head with Oman in their last league encounter. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Giant Killers, No Fluke’ — Fans React as Sikandar Raza-Led Zimbabwe Shock Sri Lanka to Top WC Group

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 7:47 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

