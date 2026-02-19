T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is coming to an end as we get ready for the business end of the tournament – the Super 8s. The groups have been set, and apart from big names headlining, 2021 Champions Australia will not be featured on the stage, and India, Zimbabwe and the West Indies will be the teams to watch out for as they enter the phase unbeaten.
The T20 format has always been the platform for batters to explode and make a name, and the top batters of the shortest format are going neck-and-neck as they look to claim the top run-getter title of the competition.
Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians In List
Pakistan’s explosive opener, Sahibzada Farhan is so far the leading run-getter of the tournament with 220 runs, while the Indians in the top 10 list are Ishan Kishan, largely due to his brilliant performance against Pakistan. He sits at 3rd position with 178 runs under his belt. Captain Suryakumar Yadav occupies the 7th slot, amassing 162 runs.
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Top 10 List as of 19th Feb
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Sahibzada Farhan
|4
|4
|220
|73.33
|164.18
|21
|11
|Aiden Markram
|4
|4
|178
|59.33
|187.37
|24
|6
|Ishan Kishan
|4
|4
|176
|44.00
|202.30
|19
|11
|Tim Seifert
|4
|4
|173
|57.67
|167.96
|21
|7
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|4
|4
|169
|56.33
|144.44
|13
|7
|Kusal Mendis
|3
|3
|168
|84.00
|133.33
|18
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|4
|4
|162
|54.00
|136.13
|15
|6
|Bas de Leede
|4
|4
|158
|52.67
|139.82
|13
|6
|Shai Hope
|4
|4
|155
|51.67
|134.78
|13
|7
|Ryan Rickelton
|4
|4
|145
|36.25
|190.79
|13
|8
Table Updated After ZIM vs SL Match On 19th Feb
Group Stage Matches Left
Afghanistan will be taking on Canada on 19th Feb and already eliminated, Australia will go head-to-head with Oman in their last league encounter.
