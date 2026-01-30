T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Controversial Remark Rekindles IND vs PAK Rivalry | Watch Video

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed starred with the ball in the first T20I against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, playing a decisive role in his team’s win. However, beyond his on-field performance, Abrar drew attention for reviving his controversial wicket celebration.

The gesture, in which Abrar points batters back to the pavilion with a signal near his head, has previously sparked debate. It attracted major scrutiny during last year’s Champions Trophy after he used it following the dismissal of India’s Shubman Gill. Abrar had later said he would avoid the celebration, making its return a talking point once again.

Abrar Ahmed indirect challenge to India: “I will do it whenever I want. Against certain teams, I will keep doing it.” – Meanwhile Reality vs India: CT: Lost

Asia Cup: Lost

Asia Cup (Super 4): Lost

Asia Cup Final: Lost

Following Pakistan’s win over Australia, spinner Abrar Ahmed showed no remorse over reviving his controversial celebration and appeared to take a subtle dig at Team India.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the first T20I, Abrar was asked whether fans could expect to see the celebration again during the T20 World Cup 2026. Responding to a question on whether the gesture was a one-off or something he planned to continue, the Pakistan spinner was unequivocal.

“I will do it whenever I feel like it. There are some teams against whom I will definitely continue doing it,” Abrar said. While he avoided naming any side, the remark was widely interpreted as a reference to India, reigniting the IND vs PAK rivalry ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup on 15 February 2026

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on February 7, with their high-voltage clash set for February 15. As per the current schedule, Pakistan are slated to play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka.

However, uncertainty still surrounds Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, with the PCB chairman stating that a final call on logistics and arrangements will be taken in the coming days.