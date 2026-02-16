LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

Pathum Nissanka stationed at the backward point jumped to his left and took a blinder as Glenn Maxwell walked back for 22 off 15.

Pathum Nissanka grabbed a brilliant catch. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Pathum Nissanka grabbed a brilliant catch. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 16, 2026 21:55:41 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka grabbed a stunning catch to send Glenn Maxwell packing during the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia in Pallekele. On the very first delivery of the 17th over, Maxwell went for the reverse sweep against Dushan Hemantha and played it in the air. 

Nissanka stationed at the backward point jumped to his left and took a blinder as Maxwell walked back for 22 off 15. Australia were bowled out for 181 after a brilliant start to the proceedings. Captain Mitchell Marsh and his opening partner Travis Head provided a perfect start as the two chipped in with an opening stand of 104 runs. 

But Head’s departure for 56 off 29 provided the much needed breakthrough to Sri Lanka as they picked up wickets on regular intervals and pushed things back. Marsh though got to his fifty. Dushan Hemantha returned with figures with 3/37 in 4 overs. 
Dushmantha Chameera picked up two wickets while Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis scalped one wicket apiece. 

“The powerplay was really important for us. As the innings goes on, hopefully it deteriorates. It’s always the easiest time to bat against the new ball. Nice to get off to a start and nice to have Mitch back. Partnership rolled along. One of us would’ve liked to go on with it, but that’s the game. we’ve got ourselves a score. I think you can see that there’s a bit of spin there, and as the ball gets softer, so it all happens quickly. But, yeah, we’ve got a bit of time now to debrief that and communicate what we thought went well for them,” Travis Head said after the innings. 

Also Read: U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 9:55 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Australia vs Sri LankaGlenn Maxwellpathum-nissankaSL vs AUSt20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS