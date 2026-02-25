T20 World Cup 2026: SA Batters vs WI Bowling Attack: What’s in the Store?

South Africa and the West Indies go head-to-head after registering towering wins in their first Super 8 matches. While the fans for the two teams would be glued to their screens, a billion Indian fans would also be keeping a close eye on the result of the clash at Eden Gardens.

For India to qualify for the semi-finals, it would go a long way if South Africa goes on to win the clash. The South African top-order suffered a mini-collapse before David Miller and Dewald Brevis provided structure to the innings against India.

South African batters against the West Indies’ Pacers

The West Indies pacers have been lighting up the T20 World Cup with their fiery spells. While left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie leads the wicket-taking charts for the Windies. However, it is the pacers who have been among the wickets consistently. Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph have taken eight and seven wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, Matthew Forde and Romario Shepherd have taken six wickets each in their limited opportunities.

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the same stadium where the Proteas had difficulties dealing with the Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

How does weaknesses in South Africa’s batting order affect India?

The qualification scenario for India could be impacted massively by the result of the South Africa-West Indies clash. If the Aiden Markram-led side wins the clash in Ahmedabad, the defending champions would need to win their remaining two games to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, if the Proteas go on to lose the clash, India find themselves in a precarious position. With a negative net run rate, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side would need to win their remaining two games with a high margin. They would hope that if the West Indies win the clash, they hammer South Africa in the same manner as Zimbabwe, so that the Proteas’ NRR takes a hit as well.

