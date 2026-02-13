LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe's Shock Win Over Australia Links to India's Past World Cup Triumphs

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

With the win, Zimbabwe stayed the only team to maintain a 100 per cent win-record against Australia in men’s T20 World Cups — having beaten them by 5 wickets at the inaugural 2007 World T20 in Cape Town.

India won the WC in 1983 and 2007. (Photo Credits: AFP)
India won the WC in 1983 and 2007. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 13, 2026 19:53:50 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

Zimbabwe scripted history after defeating Australia by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. This was the second instance where Zimbabwe clinched a victory against Australia in the T20I World Cup. The African side had defeated the Aussies in the T20 World Cup 2007. They had also etched a victory against Australia in the 1983 ODI World Cup. 

Interestingly, both the World Cups were eventually won by India. Looking at this coincidence, the Indian fans have become more optimistic of the Men in Blue lifting the trophy at home once again. 

Zimbabwe vs Australia (1983)

The World Cup fixture was played in Nottingham in 1983. Zimbabwe batted first and managed to put 239/6 in 60 overs. Captain Duncan Fletcher played an important knock of 69* off 84 while Iain Butchart chipped in with an unbeaten 34 off 38. Fletcher later, put up a brilliant show with the ball too as he scalped four wickets and returned with figures of 4/42 in 11 overs. 

Kepler Wessels and Rod Marsh notched up individual fifties but their efforts went in vain as Australia were restricted to 226/7 and Zimbabwe won by 13 runs. 

Zimbabwe vs Australia (2007)

This was the inaugural T20 World Cup that took place in South Africa. Riding on some good bowling performances from Elton Chigumbura who picked up three wickets for 20 runs in 3 overs and Gary Brent who got a couple for 19 runs in 4 overs, Zimbabwe restricted Australia at 138/9 in 20 overs. 

Later, Brendon Taylor’s 60* off 45 and Hamilton Masakadza’s 27 off 28 helped the side go over the line by 5 wickets with one ball to spare. Zimbabwe needed four from 2 deliveries when the penultimate delivery went for four leg byes handing the side a historic win. 

India’s Triumph

India lifted the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev after defeating West Indies in the final. West Indies were playing their third World Cup final on trot having won the first two in 1975 and 1979 respectively. India broke their streak as well. 

The Men in Blue then won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. The win in this World Cup kept a lot of importance as Team India had a terrible run earlier that year in the ODI World Cup. The team bowed out in the first round after suffering defeat against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. 

The T20 World Cup win came as a massive boost for the cricket fans in the country. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the title clash. 

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 7:53 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

QUICK LINKS