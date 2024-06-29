T20 World Cup FINALE India Vs SA LIVE Updates: India Scores 176 For 7 In 20 Overs, Virat Kohli 76, K Maharaj 2/23

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, will take on South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados today at 8:00 p.m. Notably, the only two teams still unbeaten in the tournament are South Africa and India.

On Saturday, the Proteas will compete in their first-ever T20 World Cup final, while the Men in Blue, who won the coveted trophy in 2007, will compete in their first event final since 2014.

Watchers will expect an exciting match as South Africa looks to win their first-ever T20 World Cup title while India looks to snap an 11-year trophy drought for the ICC.

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton

T20WORLD CUP FINALE LIVE UPDATES: INDIA VS SA

June 29, 9:40PM– India scores 176 for 7 in 20 overs, Virat Kohli 76, K Maharaj 2/23

June 29, 9:36PM– Dube finds the boundary but gets dismissed on a full toss

June 29, 9:35PM- Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup Knockouts:

72*(44) in 2014 Semi

– 77(58) in2014 Final

– 89*(47) in 2016 Semi

– 50(40) in 2022 Semi

– 78(59) in 2024 final

June 29, 9:33PM- Virat Kohli dismissed at 76 by Marco Jansen. India is 163/5 in 18.5 overs

June 29, 9:30PM- Jansen into the attack as India gets a FREE HIT

June 29, 9:30PM- Jansen into the attack as India gets a FREE HIT

June 29, 9:28PM- India has reached 150 with 4 wickets in 18 overs

June 29, 9:24PM- This is Kohli’s 37th T20 century for India and comes in his 116th innings. There were four fours in the 48-ball innings up to reach the milestone. He has only once hit a century in T20 internationals- an unbeaten 122



June 29, 9:20PM-Virat Kohli Slams Half-Century In 48 Balls

June 29, 9:15PM- India is 126-4 after 16 overs

June 29, 9:05PM- Axar Patel gets run out by Quinton de Kock from the non striker’s end. He goes back to the stands after scoring 47 runs in 31 balls

June 29, 9:03PM- 100 up for India in 13.1 overs. Virat Kohli is batting at 43, whereas Axar Patel stands at 46. Both nearing their 50s

June 29, 8:57PM- In 12 overs, India stands at 93-3 with now Virat Kohli and Axar Patel on the crease

June 29, 8:28PM- India stands at 45 for 3 after first powerplay. South Africa dominates the game ,so far

June 29, 8:24PM- Axar Patel comes to the crease

June 29, 8:20PM- Suryakumar Yadav is the third one to go. India 34 for 3 in four overs

June 29, 8:13PM- Rishabh Pant departs. India loses two consecutive wickets. India 23/2.

June 29, 8:08PM- Rohit Sharma dismissed on 9 by Keshav Maharaj. India loses first wicket with 23 runs on board

June 29, 8:05PM- Virat Kohli hits 4,4,2,0,4 in first over

