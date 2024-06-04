T20 World Cup Selection Disturbed Me: Sanju Samson Turns Emotional

The Rajasthan Royals Captain admitted that the thougfht of World Cup selection was disturbing him continuously. Sanju Samson, who had another successful IPL season in 2024, scoring 531 runs with five half-centuries, saw his efforts pay off when he was included in the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and US.

Samson said in the video posted by the BCCI on Monday, “This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson has come into this World Cup.” He added, “Ten years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there. Life in cricket has taught me everything I needed to know before we come to this crucial tournament.”

🗣️🗣️ 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝘾𝙪𝙥 𝙎𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙝𝙪𝙜𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 Staying positive, learnings from setbacks and warm reception from fans 🤗 Up close and personal with Sanju Samson 👌👌 – By @RajalArora WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | @sanjusamson — BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2024

Despite his impressive performance in the IPL, where he has often been overlooked, Samson has played only 16 ODIs and 25 T20Is. He shared that the IPL occupied most of his mind space as captain of his side, but the looming World Cup selections were always at the back of his mind.

Getting the call to represent India in the World Cup was a dream come true for the 29-year-old. “It was a huge thing, actually. It was like one of the best things which could have happened to my career and those thoughts keep on playing.”

Samson knew that despite a strong IPL season, securing a place in the India squad was not guaranteed. “I knew I’ve had a reasonably good season in the IPL where I do have my chances to get in. But, at the same time, I knew how tough it is. It can be either both sides because it depends on what the team wants, the exact combination our team management or the selectors are looking for.”

Reflecting on his journey, Samson said, “The moment I got convinced that ‘Sanju, you are ready,’ I think life and cricket gave it back to me. So, it was a great moment.”

Samson emphasized that both failures and successes have taught him to view things positively. “I always look at things in a more positive manner, even if it’s a failure or a setback that’s when you actually learn about it. When you are young and you are having lots and lots of success, you actually skip a few lessons.”

He acknowledged his natural talent with batting, noting that his skills come to him effortlessly. “I think I’ve been blessed to get some insane talent with my batting skills. I don’t do anything specific, but it just actually comes.”

Upon arriving in New York, Samson shifted his focus entirely to the World Cup. “Right from the moment I landed here, IPL has been like completely off and it’s been a completely different stage. I’m telling myself ‘Sanju, you are somewhere else.’ Lots of people dream about this, and it’s like, ‘Ok boss, what else do I need to do?'”

Meeting teammates like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has been a source of inspiration and motivation for Samson. “When you meet Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, you look at them and get inspired. You get motivated and then there is no looking back. You are only looking forward. How can Sanju Samson help the team win more games?” he added.

