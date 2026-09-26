Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Silver at Asian Games 2026: India Star Misses Shot Put Gold Hat-Trick After 20.64m Throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Asian Games 2026: India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the silver medal in the men’s shot put final at the Asian Games 2026, producing a best throw of 20.64 metres with his fifth attempt.

Toor finished behind Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebise, who claimed the gold medal with a Games Record throw of 20.81 metres. The silver adds to Toor’s impressive Asian Games record. He had won gold medals at the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou editions before finishing second in Aichi-Nagoya.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Silver in Shot Put at Asian Games 2026

Tajinderpal Singh Toor had started strong with a throw 20.26m in his first attempt. However, the distance could only put him in second place. Iranian Mohammadreza Tayebise broke the games record with a first throw of 20.81 metres to take an early lead. At the halfway stage of the event, Toor had suffered a possible danger of finishing third. He was overtaken by Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Tolo who threw a distance of 20.48 metres.

However, the Indian athlete managed to produce a stunning throw of 20.64 metres in the penultimate round. This throw guaranteed the silver medal for Tajinderpal as he missed out on completing a hat-trick of Gold Medals at the Asiad.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor Adds Another Jewel to His Asian Crown

There is no doubt about Tajinderpal Singh Toor being one of India’s finest and consistent athlete at the continental games. The 31-year-old won the gold medal at the previous two editions in Jakarta (2018) and Hangzhou (2022, held in 2023 due to pandemic).

In 2018, his throw of 20.75 metres broke the Games Record as he won the gold. Meanwhile, in Hangzhou, a distance of only 20.36 metres was enough to win gold.

India Wins Fourth Gold at Asian Games 2026

Earlier, India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and clinch the gold medal in the men’s kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday.

India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but came out firing after the break, taking complete control of the contest and turning the match decisively in their favour.

Also Read: India vs Iran Kabaddi Final: India Win Gold Medal After Stunning Second-Half Comeback at Asian Games 2026