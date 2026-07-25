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Home > Sports News > ‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

With union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan officially resigning on July 25, Saturday after a nationwide protest, Team India fans have urged Gautam Gambhir to step down too from the head coach's role.

'Take Inspiration': Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach's Exit. (Image Credits: X)
'Take Inspiration': Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach's Exit. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 16:37 IST

With union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan officially resigning on July 25, Saturday after a nationwide protest, Team India fans have urged Gautam Gambhir to step down too from the head coach’s role. Following Pradhan’s resignation, a meme fest has sparked on the social media as several fans have called for the former left-handed batter to follow the outgoing Education minister’s footsteps.

Why are fans calling for Gautam Gambhir to step down after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Education Minister?

Having been appointed coach in mid-2024 after Rahul Dravid stepped down following India’s T20 World Cup victory, Gambhir has taken India to enormous heights, including ushering them to Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup glory. At the same time, the 44-year-old’s tenure has seen some unparalleled lows, including two Test series defeats at home, losing ODI series to New Zealand at home, losing T20I series to Ireland and relinquishing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years among others. Furthermore, there have also been reports of Gambhir’s rift with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While Gambhir’s contract runs until the 2027 World Cup, fans have demanded for him to step down and get a new coach.

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Here’s how fans on social media has reacted to the explosive development

With the limited-overs tour of Ireland England concluding, Gambhir likely flew back home. The Delhi-born ex-cricketer is not part of the coaching staff of the three-game T20I series in Zimbabwe, with VVS Laxman taking over the reins. He will be back for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month, with the series beginning on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

With the series part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC), Gambhir has the crucial job of inspiring the group to victory and getting them closer to the final next year at The Kia Oval.

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‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit
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‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

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‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

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‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit
‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit
‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit
‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

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