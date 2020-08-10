Chelsea’s Pedro on Sunday shared a farewell message for his fans, confirming that his journey with the club has come to an end after five wonderful years. The Spanish footballer has completed his contract with Blues. Pedro had confirmed his departure from Chelsea after spending some amazing years with Premier League club.

Pedro took to Instagram and wrote that after five wonderful years his stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end. He thanked the club’s board, to the coaches and teammates he has had, and of course to the fans. He said thanks for the experience of being a member of their big family. He said that he had been very happy there, they had made him feel like home.

Pedro added that it was a pleasure and an honour to have played for Chelsea and he takes with him wonderful and unforgettable memories. He said that it had been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world’s best football leagues. He made the right choice, he took with him wonderful and unforgettable memories. He said that new challenges and triumphs will come for sure.

Pedro Rodriguez said that he says farewell very pleased with this stage of his career, and he is also very excited with the next to begin. Pedro said his thanks and wished good luck for the future.

