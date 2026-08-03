Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: As the Tamil Nadu Premier League heads into its 10th season, the upcoming season, Tiruppur Tamizhans defend their title. Meanwhile, Chepauk Super Gillies, which is the most successful team, will be aiming to make the final after missing out on qualifying for the final match in the last three years. Here is a look at the schedule, live streaming, dates, teams, and venue ahead of the upcoming TNPL 2026.
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Dates, Timing
Tamil Nadu Premier League’s 10th season will kick off on the fourth of August. With 32 matches, the tournament is set to conclude on the 28th of August with the final taking place at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The first match of the season will be played between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Here is the full schedule:
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Time
|Stadium
|1
|August 04
|Tuesday
|Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|Dindigul Dragons
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|2
|August 05
|Wednesday
|Trichy Grand Cholas
|Madurai Panthers
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|3
|August 05
|Wednesday
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|Nellai Royal Kings
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|4
|August 06
|Thursday
|SKM Salem Spartans
|Kovai Kings
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|5
|August 07
|Friday
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|6
|August 07
|Friday
|Nellai Royal Kings
|Dindigul Dragons
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|7
|August 08
|Saturday
|Madurai Panthers
|Kovai Kings
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|8
|August 08
|Saturday
|SKM Salem Spartans
|Trichy Grand Cholas
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|9
|August 09
|Sunday
|Dindigul Dragons
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|10
|August 09
|Sunday
|Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|Nellai Royal Kings
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|11
|August 10
|Monday
|SKM Salem Spartans
|Madurai Panthers
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|12
|August 11
|Tuesday
|Nellai Royal Kings
|Trichy Grand Cholas
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|13
|August 11
|Tuesday
|Kovai Kings
|Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|14
|August 12
|Wednesday
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|SKM Salem Spartans
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|15
|August 12
|Wednesday
|Dindigul Dragons
|Madurai Panthers
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|16
|August 13
|Thursday
|Kovai Kings
|Nellai Royal Kings
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|17
|August 13
|Thursday
|Trichy Grand Cholas
|Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|18
|August 14
|Friday
|SKM Salem Spartans
|Dindigul Dragons
|3.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|19
|August 14
|Friday
|Madurai Panthers
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|20
|August 15
|Saturday
|Kovai Kings
|Trichy Grand Cholas
|7.30 PM
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|21
|August 18
|Tuesday
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|Kovai Kings
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|22
|August 19
|Wednesday
|Dindigul Dragons
|Trichy Grand Cholas
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|23
|August 20
|Thursday
|Madurai Panthers
|Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|3.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|24
|August 20
|Thursday
|Nellai Royal Kings
|SKM Salem Spartans
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|25
|August 21
|Friday
|Kovai Kings
|Dindigul Dragons
|3.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|26
|August 21
|Friday
|Trichy Grand Cholas
|Chepauk Super Gillies
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|27
|August 22
|Saturday
|Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans
|SKM Salem Spartans
|3.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|28
|August 22
|Saturday
|NELLAI ROYALS KINGS
|Madurai Panthers
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Qualifier 1
|August 23
|Sunday
|TBD
|TBD
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Eliminator
|August 24
|Monday
|TBD
|TBD
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Qualifier 2
|August 26
|Wednesday
|TBD
|TBD
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Final
|August 28
|Friday
|TBD
|TBD
|7.30 PM
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Teams
There will be eight teams competing in the upcoming TNPL 2026 season.
- Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG)
- Dindigul Dragons (DD)
- IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT)
- Kovai Kings (KK)
- Nellai Royal Kings (NRK)
- Madurai Panthers (MP)
- SKM Salem Spartans (SSS)
- Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC)
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Venue
The 32 matches in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 will take place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul and M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The tournament is divided in two stages. The first stage of the tournament will take place in Dindigul till the 15th of August. Following a two-day break, teams will then make their way to Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch TNPL 2026?
Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 will be available for fans to watch across the country, both on television and online. The state-run league can be watched on TVs across the Star Sports Network. Tamil commentary will be available on Star Sports Tamil, while other channels will provide English commentary.
The TNPL 2026 Live Streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website across the country for cricket fans.
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.