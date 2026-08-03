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Home > Sports News > Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 begins on August 4 with defending champions Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in action. Check the complete TNPL 2026 schedule, match dates, timings, teams, venues, live streaming details, FanCode coverage, Star Sports telecast, and Chennai final information.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venue and More
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venue and More

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 12:57 IST

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: As the Tamil Nadu Premier League heads into its 10th season, the upcoming season, Tiruppur Tamizhans defend their title. Meanwhile, Chepauk Super Gillies, which is the most successful team, will be aiming to make the final after missing out on qualifying for the final match in the last three years. Here is a look at the schedule, live streaming, dates, teams, and venue ahead of the upcoming TNPL 2026. 

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Dates, Timing

Tamil Nadu Premier League’s 10th season will kick off on the fourth of August. With 32 matches, the tournament is set to conclude on the 28th of August with the final taking place at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The first match of the season will be played between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Here is the full schedule: 

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Match Date Day Team 1 Team 2 Time Stadium
1 August 04 Tuesday Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dindigul Dragons 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
2 August 05 Wednesday Trichy Grand Cholas Madurai Panthers 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
3 August 05 Wednesday Chepauk Super Gillies Nellai Royal Kings 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
4 August 06 Thursday SKM Salem Spartans Kovai Kings 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
5 August 07 Friday Chepauk Super Gillies Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
6 August 07 Friday Nellai Royal Kings Dindigul Dragons 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
7 August 08 Saturday Madurai Panthers Kovai Kings 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
8 August 08 Saturday SKM Salem Spartans Trichy Grand Cholas 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
9 August 09 Sunday Dindigul Dragons Chepauk Super Gillies 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
10 August 09 Sunday Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Nellai Royal Kings 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
11 August 10 Monday SKM Salem Spartans Madurai Panthers 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
12 August 11 Tuesday Nellai Royal Kings Trichy Grand Cholas 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
13 August 11 Tuesday Kovai Kings Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
14 August 12 Wednesday Chepauk Super Gillies SKM Salem Spartans 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
15 August 12 Wednesday Dindigul Dragons Madurai Panthers 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
16 August 13 Thursday Kovai Kings Nellai Royal Kings 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
17 August 13 Thursday Trichy Grand Cholas Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
18 August 14 Friday SKM Salem Spartans Dindigul Dragons 3.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
19 August 14 Friday Madurai Panthers Chepauk Super Gillies 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
20 August 15 Saturday Kovai Kings Trichy Grand Cholas 7.30 PM NPR College Ground, Dindigul
21 August 18 Tuesday Chepauk Super Gillies Kovai Kings 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
22 August 19 Wednesday Dindigul Dragons Trichy Grand Cholas 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
23 August 20 Thursday Madurai Panthers Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans 3.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
24 August 20 Thursday Nellai Royal Kings SKM Salem Spartans 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
25 August 21 Friday Kovai Kings Dindigul Dragons 3.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
26 August 21 Friday Trichy Grand Cholas Chepauk Super Gillies 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
27 August 22 Saturday Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans SKM Salem Spartans 3.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
28 August 22 Saturday NELLAI ROYALS KINGS Madurai Panthers 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Qualifier 1 August 23 Sunday TBD TBD 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Eliminator August 24 Monday TBD TBD 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Qualifier 2 August 26 Wednesday TBD TBD 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Final August 28 Friday TBD TBD 7.30 PM M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

 

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Teams

There will be eight teams competing in the upcoming TNPL 2026 season. 

  • Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG)
  • Dindigul Dragons (DD)
  • IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT)
  • Kovai Kings (KK)
  • Nellai Royal Kings (NRK)
  • Madurai Panthers (MP)
  • SKM Salem Spartans (SSS)
  • Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC)

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Venue

The 32 matches in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 will take place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul and M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The tournament is divided in two stages. The first stage of the tournament will take place in Dindigul till the 15th of August. Following a two-day break, teams will then make their way to Chennai. 

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch TNPL 2026?

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 will be available for fans to watch across the country, both on television and online. The state-run league can be watched on TVs across the Star Sports Network. Tamil commentary will be available on Star Sports Tamil, while other channels will provide English commentary. 

The TNPL 2026 Live Streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website across the country for cricket fans. 

Also Read: India Test Squad vs Sri Lanka: Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah, J&K Star Earns Maiden India Call-Up

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Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know
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Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Dates, Timing, Teams, Venue — All You Need to Know

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