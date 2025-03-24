Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack: Former Bangladesh Captain Hospitalized Again After Second Health Scare During DPL Match, Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh cricket was shaken as former captain Tamim Iqbal collapsed on the field during a Dhaka Premier League match, prompting an urgent hospital transfer and immediate medical intervention.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal suffered a massive heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match at Savar on Monday, prompting immediate medical intervention and hospitalization.

Medical Emergency on the Field

The 36-year-old batter, who was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP, began experiencing severe chest discomfort while on the field. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, medical personnel attended to him before rushing him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

BCB’s chief physician, Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, provided insights into Tamim’s condition.

“He complained of chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent an ECG,” Dr. Chowdhury confirmed. “There was a slight issue detected, but sometimes heart conditions are not immediately clear.”

Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized For Second Time

Following the initial tests, Tamim insisted on returning to Dhaka for further assessment. However, on his way back to the field from the hospital, he experienced chest pain again. Recognizing the severity of the situation, he was rushed to the hospital a second time, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a massive heart attack.

“In the first blood test, an issue was detected,” Dr. Chowdhury explained. “He was feeling unwell and wanted to go back to Dhaka. An ambulance was arranged, but as he was returning, he had another episode of chest pain and had to be taken to the hospital again.”

Tamim is currently under observation at Fazilatunnesa Hospital, where he is undergoing an operation. Doctors are set to place a stent—a small mesh tube—into his heart to keep a narrowed or blocked coronary artery open and ensure proper blood flow.

Concern Among Officials and Tamim Iqbal Fans

Following the news of Tamim’s condition, several Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) directors rushed to Savar, and an urgent board meeting scheduled for Monday had to be rescheduled. The incident has sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity, with fans and well-wishers expressing their support and prayers for his recovery.

Tamim Iqbal, one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated cricketers, officially announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2025. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I have been away from international cricket for quite some time, and the distance will not be reduced. My chapter in international cricket is closed.”

His career spanned 70 Test matches, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, making him one of Bangladesh’s most accomplished players. Notably, this was the second time he had announced his international retirement. In 2023, he made an emotional decision to step away from the game, only to reverse it within 24 hours after an intervention from Bangladesh’s then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

