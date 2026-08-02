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Home > Sports News > Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title

Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title

Tanvi Sharma scripted history by winning the Taipei Open 2026 women's singles title after defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh in straight games. The 17-year-old Indian badminton sensation clinched her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title, became the youngest champion in tournament history and ended India's 18-year wait for a women's singles crown at the Taipei Open.

Tanvi Sharma won her maiden BWF Super 300 as she won the Taipei Open 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Tanvi Sharma won her maiden BWF Super 300 as she won the Taipei Open 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 12:01 IST

Tanvi Sharma Taipei Open 2026: India’s 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam’s sixth-seeded Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games to win the women’s singles crown at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Sunday. The teenage shuttler produced a dominant performance in the summit clash, defeating Nguyen 21-16, 21-16 in just 36 minutes to secure the biggest title of her young career. Tanvi, who finished runner-up at last year’s US Open Super 300, continued her impressive rise with a composed display against the experienced Vietnamese opponent. 

Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026




The Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media hailed Tanvi’s achievement in a post on X. “17 YEARS OLD. RECORD-BREAKER. CHAMPION. Tanvi Sharma wins the Taipei Open 2026 to become the youngest champion in tournament history and only the 4th Indian Women’s Singles shuttler to lift a Super 300+ trophy,” in their social media post.

Tanvi Sharma’s Rise to Taipei Open 2026 Title

Coached by Park Tae-sang, who previously mentored Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Tanvi has emerged as one of India’s promising badminton prospects, known for her attacking style and consistency on court. 

Earlier, Tanvi reached the women’s singles final after beating fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-11 in the semifinals on Saturday. At 17 years and 222 days, Tanvi also became the youngest finalist in the history of the Taipei Open, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men’s doubles final in 2006.

Tanvi Sharma Titles

Tanvi Sharma’s first major title came at the Asian Team Championships. The Punjab-born shuttler won the gold medal in the Women’s team event in 2024. In 2025, she won the bronze medal in the Asian Junior Championships. In the same year, in a mixed team event at the World Junior Championships, she once again won a bronze medal. Then at the same championships, she won a silver medal in the girls’ singles. 

Who is Tanvi Sharma? 

Tanvi Sharma was from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and got into badminton quite early on thanks to her mother, Meena Sharma, a volleyball player at the DC Complex. In 2016, she became a Gopichand Academy member, and she continued her training there for five years as a non-scholarship trainee.

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Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title
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Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title
Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title
Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title
Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title

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