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Home > Sports News > Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced his decision not to seek reappointment beyond February 2027. While Jamshedpur FC’s withdrawal from the ISL 2026-27 season has sparked debate, the leadership change at Tata Sons is unlikely to immediately alter the Tata Steel-owned club’s position, with the possibility of a rethink remaining a separate issue.

Explore the impact of N Chandrasekaran's resignation as TATA Sons Chairman on Jamshedpur FC's participation in the ISL. Image Credit: ANI and X
Explore the impact of N Chandrasekaran's resignation as TATA Sons Chairman on Jamshedpur FC's participation in the ISL. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 16:19 IST

TATA Group’s Jamshedpur FC’s decision to withdraw participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League has drawn criticism from all over the football world. However, on 12th August, TATA Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigned from his position. With the Indian football club being owned by the same group, fans are wondering if this resignation will result in the reversal of the decision to participate in ISL 2026/27. Here is a look at the details of the resignation and its impact on Jamshedpur FC’s participation. 

N Chandrasekaran Resigns as TATA Sons Chairman

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, has decided not to offer himself for reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, after the company’s Board failed to reach a consensus on extending his tenure. 

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended extending his next term by five years. The proposal was subsequently recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. However, the proposal did not receive the required support at the Tata Sons Board meeting held on February 24, 2026.

Jamshedpur FC Withdraws Participation From ISL 2026/27

Jamshedpur FC announced that it will withdraw from the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2026-27 season onwards. The decision was confirmed by Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the Tata Steel-owned entity that operates the club. JFSPL stated that while Jamshedpur FC will no longer participate in the ISL, it remains committed to supporting the growth and development of football in India in other capacities. The club’s exit marks a significant change for one of the ISL’s established teams since its entry into the league in 2017.

Will N Chandrasekaran’s Resignation Impact Jamshedpur FC’s Participation in ISL?

Jamshedpur FC is owned by TATA Steel, which is part of the TATA Group conglomerate. Meanwhile, TATA Sons is the parent company of the entire TATA Group. With this relationship, the new chairman could have had a say in deciding Jamshedpur FC’s decision. However, N Chandrasekaran will be holding on to his position till February 2027. It is likely that until there is a change of heart from TATA Steel and the rest of the group, Jamshedpur FC will continue to miss the Indian Super League. 

Also Read: FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed

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Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?
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Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?

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Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?
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