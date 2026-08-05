Tata Steel Assures Contractual Support, Set To Assist Players Find New Clubs After Exit From Indian Super League

Tata Steel has assured Jamshedpur FC players of contractual support and assistance in finding new clubs after the franchise’s decision to discontinue its operations in the Indian Super League (ISL). The club is currently participating in the Durand Cup, which is expected to mark the end of its nine-year stint in India’s top-flight football competition.

Tata Steel Corporate Services vice president Sundara Raman said players will have the option of moving to other clubs after the Durand Cup, while those unable to secure new contracts will continue to receive the benefits promised under their existing agreements.

“We have given both options to the players. If someone wants to join another club, we will facilitate that. If someone isn’t picked up, then whatever contractual commitments we have made will be honoured,” Raman said while speaking to PTI.

The development follows months of uncertainty surrounding the ISL after the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). With the competition’s future remaining uncertain for a prolonged period, Jamshedpur FC eventually decided to bring its ISL operations to an end.

The announcement has left several players facing uncertainty over their immediate futures. A number of Jamshedpur FC footballers have also taken to social media, appealing to the club to reconsider its decision.

Raman, however, said the decision was communicated clearly to the players and that the management had ensured transparency throughout the process.

“Our CEO, Mukul Choudhari, first spoke to all the players and communicated the decision. We didn’t take their consent, but there was complete transparency in communication,” Raman said.

While the senior team is set to be dismantled following the Durand Cup, Tata Steel has clarified that its wider football ecosystem will remain intact. The company intends to continue supporting its coaching structure, technical personnel, functional staff and youth development programme.

“The entire ecosystem isn’t going to be affected. Coaches, technical staff, functional staff and everyone associated with our youth programme will continue,” Raman added.

Tata Steel’s football strategy will now place greater emphasis on grassroots development and nurturing young players in Jamshedpur. Despite the decision concerning the senior team, the company insists that its broader commitment to football in the city remains unchanged.

“Absolutely, as far as football is concerned, our focus is now on grassroots and youth development. It isn’t like that. We aren’t moving the club anywhere. Our commitment to Jamshedpur remains and our grassroots work will continue with even greater intensity,” Raman said.

For Jamshedpur FC’s current squad, the Durand Cup therefore represents not only the club’s final competitive assignment in its present form but also a crucial opportunity for players to attract interest from other teams. Tata Steel’s assurance means those unable to secure moves will not be left without the contractual support already promised to them.