Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final

The two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, advancing to his third title clash following a hard-fought win against American Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Alcaraz Battles Heat and Fritz at Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final

Alcaraz managed to avoid the fifth set, defeating Fritz by 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Competing at a sunbaked Centre Court, Alcaraz secured 88 per cent of his first-serve points and was pushed to his limits several times during the two hours and 48 minutes clash.

20 Wimbledon wins in a row ✨ Carlos Alcaraz defeats Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) to reach his third consecutive #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/b3WXyK8Cuy — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2025

There was a brief slump during the closing of the second set, but he activated his big match mode to craft a comeback in the third set.

Then in the fourth-set tie break, he saved two set points at 4/6 and secured four successive points to secure a victory. One more win could make him just the fifth-ever to secure a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles.

“It is one of the most exciting match-ups we have on tour at the moment” ⚡️ Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will come up against either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday – and he’ll be watching intently to see who it will be 👀#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/t7f7MmuiMH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz Reflects on Tough Conditions and Performance

“It was a really difficult match, as always, when I have to play against Taylor. Even tougher with the conditions, it was really hot today,” Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP’s official website.

Carlos Alcaraz is a #Wimbledon finalist for the THIRD YEAR IN A ROW 😮 The two-time defending champion defeats Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) to put one hand on the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy – and Centre Court ROARS for the Spaniard 🇪🇸 Utterly sensational. pic.twitter.com/Twy6y6vK6V — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2025

“I am just really happy with everything that I have done today. I dealt with the nerves, playing here in a semi-final is not easy. I am really proud of the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I am pleased about my level today,” he added.

Wimbledon 2025 Final Beckons as Alcaraz Eyes Rare Double

Currently on his career-best 24-match win streak, Alcaraz is also aiming to join legendary Bjorn Borg as the second player of the Open Era to secure a French Open and Wimbledon double in successive years, with Borg having achieved that from 1978–1980.

“I am not thinking about the winning streak or the results at all. This is my dream, stepping on these beautiful courts and playing tennis in the most beautiful tournaments in the world. That is all I try to think about at every tournament and why I try to bring joy to the courts,” he continued.

Sinner or Djokovic Awaits Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2025 Final

Standing in his path is either the world number one and rival Jannik Sinner or seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Just last month, Alcaraz had a marathon five-hour, 29-minute match against Sinner at the French Open, raising his head-to-head record against Sinner to 8-4.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final