LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Sports > Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final

Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final

Carlos Alcaraz battled past Taylor Fritz in four tough sets to reach his third straight Wimbledon final. The Spaniard overcame heat and nerves to stay on course for a title hat-trick and now awaits either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the 2025 championship clash.

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 Final
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins in Four Sets to Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 22:17:19 IST

The two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, advancing to his third title clash following a hard-fought win against American Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Alcaraz Battles Heat and Fritz at Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final

Alcaraz managed to avoid the fifth set, defeating Fritz by 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Competing at a sunbaked Centre Court, Alcaraz secured 88 per cent of his first-serve points and was pushed to his limits several times during the two hours and 48 minutes clash.

There was a brief slump during the closing of the second set, but he activated his big match mode to craft a comeback in the third set.

Then in the fourth-set tie break, he saved two set points at 4/6 and secured four successive points to secure a victory. One more win could make him just the fifth-ever to secure a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles.

Carlos Alcaraz Reflects on Tough Conditions and Performance

“It was a really difficult match, as always, when I have to play against Taylor. Even tougher with the conditions, it was really hot today,” Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP’s official website.

“I am just really happy with everything that I have done today. I dealt with the nerves, playing here in a semi-final is not easy. I am really proud of the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I am pleased about my level today,” he added.

Wimbledon 2025 Final Beckons as Alcaraz Eyes Rare Double

Currently on his career-best 24-match win streak, Alcaraz is also aiming to join legendary Bjorn Borg as the second player of the Open Era to secure a French Open and Wimbledon double in successive years, with Borg having achieved that from 1978–1980.

“I am not thinking about the winning streak or the results at all. This is my dream, stepping on these beautiful courts and playing tennis in the most beautiful tournaments in the world. That is all I try to think about at every tournament and why I try to bring joy to the courts,” he continued.

Sinner or Djokovic Awaits Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2025 Final

Standing in his path is either the world number one and rival Jannik Sinner or seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Just last month, Alcaraz had a marathon five-hour, 29-minute match against Sinner at the French Open, raising his head-to-head record against Sinner to 8-4.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final

Tags: Carlos AlcarazTaylor FritzwimbledonWimbledon 2025 Final

More News

Nearly 800 Killed at Gaza Food Aid Hubs Since May, UN Says
Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims
Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Stuart Broad And Sunil Gavaskar Slam Dukes Ball Quality In Lord’s Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?