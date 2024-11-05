Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Game Instead Of Harris Rally

Taylor Swift opted for the Kansas City Chiefs game over a Kamala Harris rally, sparking discussions on celebrity influence in politics and voter engagement.

In a surprising turn of events, music sensation Taylor Swift opted for a night of football instead of attending Vice President Kamala Harris’s pre-Election Day rally in Pennsylvania. Swift was seen arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday night to cheer on the Chiefs as they faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A Shift In Plans

There was considerable speculation that Swift would make an appearance alongside Harris at her rally, especially given her ties to the Philadelphia area. However, Swift’s decision to be at the football game quickly became apparent when footage of her entering the stadium surfaced on social media. Clad in a black Chiefs jacket, Swift was seen making her way to her seat, effectively choosing the excitement of the NFL over the political event.

Many of Swift’s fellow A-list celebrities, who have rallied behind Harris during this election cycle, have made appearances at various campaign events. Stars such as Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Eminem, and Beyoncé have all publicly shown their support for the Vice President. Swift’s absence from the rally highlights her unique position amidst a group of prominent figures actively campaigning for Harris.

Balancing Personal And Political

While Swift has publicly endorsed Harris, her choice to attend the Chiefs game speaks volumes about her personal priorities. With a clear schedule and the opportunity to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, in his quest for an undefeated season, many believed it was a missed opportunity for Swift to show solidarity with Harris. Instead, she opted for a prime-time NFL matchup, signaling her commitment to her relationship over political appearances.

In September, following a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Harris, Swift made her political stance known through a social media post. She stated, “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” encouraging her followers to participate in the electoral process. Swift emphasized the importance of registration and early voting, reflecting her commitment to civic engagement. In her endorsement, she expressed that Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Political Ripples In Chiefs Kingdom

Swift’s choice not to attend the rally has stirred conversations within the Chiefs Kingdom, particularly given the political leanings of some players’ families. Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, sparked controversy earlier this year by showing her support for Trump, which she indicated by liking a post outlining the “2024 GOP platform.” Adding to the political mix, Mahomes’ mother was spotted wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at the game, illustrating the varied political affiliations within the sports community.

MUST READ | Philadelphia DA Warns Against Election Interference: F*** Around And Find Out

Filed under

Kamala Harris NFL Taylor Swift US ELECTION us president election 2024
