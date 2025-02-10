Team Fluff Vs. Team Ruff: Who Won The Puppy Bowl 2025?

On a day dominated by gridiron action, the fluffiest showdown of the year stole hearts as Team Fluff edged past Team Ruff in a nail-biting 68-66 victory. The Puppy Bowl once again delivered touchdowns, tail wags, and an important message—every pup deserves a forever home.

Animal Planet’s highly anticipated Puppy Bowl XXI concluded on Sunday with Team Fluff securing a narrow 68-66 victory over Team Ruff. The heartwarming competition, known for showcasing adoptable rescue puppies, once again captured the attention of viewers nationwide.

Why the Puppy Bowl Matters

Super Bowl Sunday has evolved into more than just a football event. For many Americans, it’s a day filled with festivities, including indulging in food and drinks, critiquing commercials, enjoying the halftime performances, and of course, watching the most adorable sporting event of the year—the Puppy Bowl. Beyond the entertainment, the Puppy Bowl serves an important purpose: promoting pet adoption by featuring rescue dogs from shelters across the country.

Game Highlights: Touchdowns, Tug-of-War, and a Historic Play

Puppy Bowl XXI kicked off with 142 rescue pup athletes from 80 shelters spanning 40 states and even two countries. The competing teams, Team Ruff and Team Fluff, vied for the coveted Lombarky Trophy in what Warner Bros. Discovery calls “the cutest competition of the year.”

From the opening moments, the energy was palpable. Foxtrot, a spirited Border Collie mix from Pet Haven in Minneapolis, set the tone by scoring the first touchdown for Team Ruff, quickly following up with a second. His early-game dominance placed him among the MVP contenders.

However, Team Fluff responded swiftly. Paws Allen, a determined Labrador Retriever mix from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue in Buffalo, New York, showcased his strength as a tug-of-war champion and helped his team get on the scoreboard in the first quarter.

One of the game’s most memorable moments came courtesy of Charlotte, an American Cocker Spaniel from the Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis. In a historic play, she managed to score a touchdown and a field goal simultaneously with only 15 seconds left in the first quarter—a first in Puppy Bowl history, according to Animal Planet.

Midgame Shifts and an Exciting Finish

As the second quarter began, Team Ruff led 14-6. The action briefly paused for a halftime show featuring playful kittens in a lively, New Orleans-themed spectacle.

By the end of the third quarter, Team Fluff had taken control of the game, leading 54-42. Abigail, a Labrador Retriever mix from Operation Paws for Homes in Alexandria, Virginia, scored a crucial touchdown, cementing her status as a strong MVP contender.

The game’s final moments were nothing short of dramatic. With only 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Enrique, a miniature Pinscher mix from The Sato Project in New York City, scored a field goal, putting Team Ruff ahead with 66 points. However, in a breathtaking last-minute play, Paws Allen returned for Team Fluff and scored the game-winning touchdown with just 10 seconds left, securing their 68-66 victory.

According to the New York Post, official scoring has only been recorded for the past six years. With this win, Team Fluff and Team Ruff now hold an even 4-4 record.

Beyond the Competition: Promoting Pet Adoption

While Team Fluff celebrated their victory, the true purpose of the Puppy Bowl remained clear—raising awareness about pet adoption. Animal Planet reported that many of the puppies featured in this year’s event have already found loving homes.

Meet the Players: The Stars of Puppy Bowl XXI

This year’s Puppy Bowl featured the largest group of participating dogs in its 21-year history. Here are the standout players from both teams:

Team Ruff

Trio : A Boston Terrier from Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, overcoming a leg deformity to compete with enthusiasm.

: A Boston Terrier from Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, overcoming a leg deformity to compete with enthusiasm. Maxx : A Doberman Pinscher from Nevada SPCA in Las Vegas, proving that three legs are enough to dominate the field.

: A Doberman Pinscher from Nevada SPCA in Las Vegas, proving that three legs are enough to dominate the field. Foxtrot : A Border Collie mix from Pet Haven in Minneapolis, always ready for action.

: A Border Collie mix from Pet Haven in Minneapolis, always ready for action. Mr. Pickles : A feisty Pug mix from Dallas Dog in Texas.

: A feisty Pug mix from Dallas Dog in Texas. Enrique : A miniature Pinscher mix from The Sato Project in New York City, making every water bowl break just as exciting as the game.

: A miniature Pinscher mix from The Sato Project in New York City, making every water bowl break just as exciting as the game. Demure : A lively Cairn Terrier from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia, always eager to make new friends.

: A lively Cairn Terrier from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia, always eager to make new friends. Beethoven: A curious Great Pyrenees mix from Best Friends Animal Society in New York City.

Team Fluff

Abigail : A Labrador Retriever mix from Operation Paws for Homes in Alexandria, Virginia, known for her speed and agility.

: A Labrador Retriever mix from Operation Paws for Homes in Alexandria, Virginia, known for her speed and agility. Smoosh : The first-ever Pekingese in the Puppy Bowl, representing Florida Little Dog Rescue in Saint Cloud.

: The first-ever Pekingese in the Puppy Bowl, representing Florida Little Dog Rescue in Saint Cloud. Paws Allen : A Labrador Retriever mix from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue in Buffalo, New York, a proven tug-of-war champ and game-winner.

: A Labrador Retriever mix from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue in Buffalo, New York, a proven tug-of-war champ and game-winner. Kiki : A Chihuahua mix from Florida Little Dog Rescue, balancing team play with well-earned naps.

: A Chihuahua mix from Florida Little Dog Rescue, balancing team play with well-earned naps. Charlotte : An American Cocker Spaniel from the Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis, a key player in Team Fluff’s success.

: An American Cocker Spaniel from the Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis, a key player in Team Fluff’s success. Carl : A Bulldog mix from Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue in New York City. Despite being blind, he kept his eyes on the prize.

: A Bulldog mix from Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue in New York City. Despite being blind, he kept his eyes on the prize. Alice : A Chihuahua mix from Florida Little Dog Rescue, shy at first but unstoppable on the field.

: A Chihuahua mix from Florida Little Dog Rescue, shy at first but unstoppable on the field. Whoopie: A Great Pyrenees mix from Wags & Walks in Nashville, Tennessee, known for her gentle nature and team spirit.

A Win for Puppies Everywhere

While Team Fluff walked away with the Lombarky Trophy, the true winners of Puppy Bowl XXI were the rescue organizations and the countless dogs that found new homes. The event’s enduring mission remains to highlight adoptable pets and encourage viewers to consider opening their homes to rescue animals. With another successful year in the books, the Puppy Bowl continues to be a beloved tradition that makes a real difference in the lives of animals in need.

