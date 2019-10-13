India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and co. dominated Faf du Plessis and men to register their 11th straight Test series win at home. Before this win, India was equal with Australia having 10 wins in the bag and now Kohli and co, have taken a lead.

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, Team India has achieved another milestone as team marked 11th straight Test series win at home. Kohli and Co. surpassed Australia’s record of 10 series win, as they defeated South Africa by an inning and 135 runs to continue the winning streak on the home soil. Before this victory, India won against West Indies (2018), Afghanistan (2018), Sri Lanka (2017), Australia (2017), Bangladesh (2017), England (2016), New Zealand (2016), South Africa (2015), West Indies (2013) and Australia (2013).

Notably, Virat Kohli and co. now have bagged 25 games of their last 32 Tests at home. The team lost only 1 Test which was against Australia in 2017 in Pune.

In this the 2nd Test of the 3-match series against South Africa, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on the green top wicket. Showing their batting class, Team India posted a giant total of 601 runs. Leading the team from the front, captain Kohli scored 265 runs and opener Mayank Agarwal scored 108 runs. Number 3 batsman Chiteshwar Pujara displayed his classic flicks and drives to score 58 runs. While low down the order Ajinkya Rahane (59) and Ravindra Jadeja (91) powered India to cross the 600-run mark.

What a Test match for this man and his team 🙌#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/4ul30wmFz7 — ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2019

Indian bowlers did equally well and bundled South Africa for only 275 runs. Pacers Umesh Yadav (3) and Mohammed Shami (2) bagged 5 wickets, while with their turning balls R Ashwin (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (1) trapped 5 Proteas. For South Africa, only skipper Faf du Plessis managed to hit 64 runs of front line batsmen. While Keshav Maharaj (72) and Vernon Philander (44) helped with bat low down the order.

In the 2nd innings too, Indian bowlers continued to dominate and dismantled the Proteas batting line up for just 189 runs. Umesh Yadav (3) Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami (1 wicket each) together scalped 5 wickets, while the spin duo, and Ravindra Jadeja (3) and R Ashwin (2) knocked down rest 5 batsmen.

With this thumping victory, Team India has sealed the series 2-0 and the last match of the 3 match series will be played at the Ranchi from October 19. This win also helped team India to take lead at the ICC Test Championship points table.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App