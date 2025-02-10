Team India Champions ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Campaign Before 3rd ODI vs England

Led by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and supported by BCCI, the initiative sees top cricketers urging citizens to pledge their organs, highlighting the life-saving impact of such a commitment.

Ahead of third and final ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, the Indian cricket team has come forward to support the ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ campaign. The initiative was officially launched by ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Monday to raise awareness about organ donation and encourage people to pledge their organs to save lives.

“On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative – ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’. Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create a lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!” Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Here is Shah’s X post:

On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative – “Donate Organs, Save Lives.” Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 10, 2025

Players’ Messages To Inspire Organ Donation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also joined in, sharing a video featuring Indian cricketers urging citizens to register as organ donors. Several key players, including former captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Shubman Gill, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, shared heartfelt messages emphasizing the importance of organ donation.

“Score the ultimate century; your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count,” Kohli said in the video. Echoing his sentiments, Shubman Gill remarked, “Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs.”

Here is the video:

𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙊𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙨, 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 👏👏 Join the organ donation initiative on the 12th of February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad! 🏟️ Pledge to donate your organs and make a difference!#TeamIndia | #DonateOrgansSaveLives | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NiG0YRE773 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2025

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also joined the campaign, with Iyer stating, “One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity,” while Rahul added, “Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate your organs can be the match-winning moment in someone’s life. Be a hero off the field too.”

Other cricketers, including Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, reinforced the message. “Be the captain of kindness,” said Patel, urging people to take the pledge. “Lead by example. A single decision can be a winning shot for many,” Pandya added. Jadeja also emphasized, “Hit a six for humanity. One donor can save up to eight lives. Be the all-rounder the world needs.”

