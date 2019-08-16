Team India coach: The hunt for the head coach of team India is on and the final announcement of the shortlisted head coach will be made by 7:00 PM today.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting of Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad will be taking the interviews of the shortlisted candidates for the post at the headquarters of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) located in Mumbai. It has been stated that the shortlisted candidates will serve as the head coach of team India till the T20 World Cup 2019. An official of the board stated even the support staff which will be selected by chief selector MSK Prasad will be provided with a rigid contract.

The official stated that the head coach who will be shortlisted today will regulate and control all the affairs related to the team till the 2021 T20 World Cup and after that, a re-appointment of the new coach will take place as it has been a trend in the recent years. The support staff for the team will also get a contract till the T20 World Cup 2021 as continuity of the staff is very important in concern with the mega-events in the pipeline for the next couple of years.

While Ravi Shastri is likely to retain his position as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is not keen to shortlist a foreign face. Except for Ravi Shastri, there are five strong contenders who have a tremendous track record and can give a tough competition to the former head coach of India.

Mike Hesson:

The 44-year-old has served as the coach of the Kiwis for the longest period of time. Hesson’s first international tenure was with Kenya after the 2011 World Cup. He signed a contract for two years but resigned much before sue to some security reasons. Hesson replaced John Wright as the New Zealand Coach in 2012. Under his coaching, the blackcaps reached their first-ever semi-final in 2015.

Phil Simmons:

The former West Indies all-rounder has coached Zimbabwe, West Indies, Ireland and Afghanistan since he got retired in 2002. The 56-year-old was first made the coach of Zimbabwe in 2004 but it proved to be a difficult and controversial job and he was sacked in 2005. After that, he started his tenure as the coach of Ireland after the 2007 World Cup. His tenure included 224 matches which made him the longest-serving coach in the history of international cricket.

Tom Moody:

Tom Moody has coaching experience of around 14 years. In 2005, the former Australian Pacer was appointed as the head coach of Sri Lanka and he led the team to final in the 2007 World Cup. He coaches Sunriser’s Hyderabad for six seasons.

Robin Singh:

Robin Singh was the first coach of the Deccan Chargers in 2008. After a failed season with the Hyderabad-based team, he led Mumbai Indians to their win in the Champions League T20 in the year 2011 before taking over the role of Mumbai Indian’s batting coach. The former all-rounder led Barbados Tridents to their only Carribean Premier League.

Lalchand Rajput:

Lalchand Rajput became the coach of the India U-19 during the India tour of England. In 2007, he was assigned the post of the manager of the Indian cricket team for the first season of World T20 held in South Africa when the MS Dhoni-led side bagged victory in the tournament by thrashing Pakistan in the final game.

