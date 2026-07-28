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Home > Sports News > Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return In IPL 2027: Report

Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return In IPL 2027: Report

Ryan ten Doeschate has reportedly stepped down as Team India's assistant coach and is set to return to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2027 after informing the BCCI during the UK tour.

Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return: Report. Photo X
Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 18:31 IST

India men’s cricket team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is reportedly set to leave his role with the national side after just over two years in the setup, with a return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) expected ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the former Netherlands captain informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision during India’s recent tour of the United Kingdom. The tour proved disappointing for the Men in Blue, who failed to win any of the three white-ball series, increasing scrutiny on the coaching staff.

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Although there had been speculation that head coach Gautam Gambhir wanted ten Doeschate to remain with the team, the report suggests both Gambhir and the BCCI have now accepted his decision.

Ten Doeschate joined the Indian coaching staff in 2024 after being personally recommended by Gambhir, who had previously worked with him at Kolkata Knight Riders. During his stint, India lifted three major ICC and continental trophies, winning the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Asia Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Despite the silverware, his responsibilities within the national team remained somewhat undefined.

Before joining India, ten Doeschate served as KKR’s fielding coach. However, the Indian team already had T Dilip in that position, meaning the former all-rounder largely operated as Gambhir’s trusted lieutenant. He frequently addressed the media, assisted with overall team strategy and contributed across multiple departments rather than overseeing a specialist role.

Earlier reports had indicated that ten Doeschate had been assured he would eventually succeed Dilip as India’s fielding coach. However, those plans reportedly changed after the Champions Trophy triumph, when senior members of the Indian squad backed Dilip to continue in his role.

A return to Kolkata Knight Riders now appears to suit all parties. Ten Doeschate was an integral part of the franchise’s success both as a player and a coach. He featured in KKR’s IPL title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014 before later returning as a member of the support staff during their championship-winning 2024 campaign.

The move will also reunite him with Abhishek Nayar, who has since taken charge as KKR’s head coach. Unlike the demands of international cricket, the IPL role offers a shorter season, significantly less travel and more time with family.

Meanwhile, questions remain over India’s coaching structure. While Dilip is expected to continue, the team’s fielding standards have come under criticism after a string of costly errors, including multiple dropped catches during the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The BCCI is scheduled to hold a review meeting in August, where the United Kingdom tour and the team’s overall performance are expected to be discussed. With preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, further changes to India’s coaching setup cannot be ruled out.

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Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return In IPL 2027: Report
Tags: Kolkata Knight Ridersryan ten doeschateryan ten doeschate india coachryan ten doeschate kkrteam india assistant coach

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Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return In IPL 2027: Report
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