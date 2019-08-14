The team manager of India, Sunil Subramanium has been called off from the India tour of West Indies due to misbehaving with an official of the Indian high commission in Trinidad and Tobago.

Finally, the axe has fallen on the manager of Team India, Sunil Subramanium as he has been urged to return to India from the India tour of West Indies as he misbehaved with the bureaucrats in the Carribean Island. He previously escaped from a similar situation when he was found guilty of misbehaving during the Perth Test in December 2018, it was just a matter of a year he fell in trouble due to his own conduct that is what was exactly told to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) were informed about the issue by senior government officials in India.

As per the statement was given by a member of the board, Sunil has been called off from India tour of West Indies and and now it will be interesting to see if he will be fired from the post or not and if it is going to happen then the recruitment will be executed by the end of the month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the two high commissions that Sunil Subramanium was the representer of the team who was to be contacted for a commercial that was to be shot in the Carribean Island. But when an official from the Indian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago checked with Subranium, he simply refused to entertain him.

A functionary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) previously said that these types of incidents have happened before also but it came into limelight when the High Commission was ignored and the heat of the situation was not on CoA chief Vinod Rai.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App