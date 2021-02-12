The author has expressed the need for a leg-spinner in the team. He says Rahul Chahar, a leg-spinner in the Indian team, should be given a chance in the playing eleven of the Test match starting from 13th February.

After a successful tour to Australia, Team India lost in the first Test against England in Chennai. After this defeat, team compositions was in lot of discussion as to who will play and who will be out. It is actually the job of the team management, but personally, I feel that there must be a leg-spinner in the team and the lack of a leg spinner in the first test has been felt. Rahul Chahar, a leg-spinner in the team should be given a chance in the playing eleven of the Test match starting from 13th February. But I have come to know that he is out of the team. This is unfortunate. Leg spinner is a desperate need of India.

England team do not face leg spinner well right from the beginning. This is the time when leg-spinner can put pressure on the England batsmen. Though Team India does not have much options but can also show confidence in Kuldeep Yadav for this test but it all depends on the thinking of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli.

The performance of any captain depends a lot on the strength of the team. Usually, if the team loses them the captain of that team is called bad and if the team wins then the same captain is called good. I think we should not get into this debate.

There are three tests lefts in the series. Our batting is very good, this has been performing wonderfully from time to time. The only problem is that our players do not play domestic cricket.

However, it is also true that today international cricket is played so much that they do not have much time and the young players are busy in India A programmes. If they all play domestic cricket then they will get a chance to face each other. The batsmen will play spinners in domestic cricket and the spinners will also get a chance to perform in front of good batting. Both will benefit from this.

(The author has played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs as a batsman in Team India).