Team India Regain No.1 T20I Ranking, Three Days After England Dethrone Shreyas Iyer And Co.

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Team India have once again climbed to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, dethroning England after the former’s narrow two-run win over Japan on September 22, Tuesday at the Sano International Ground in Sano. The development comes only three days after England dethroned the Men in Blue to take the No.1 ICC ranking in the shortest format.

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Team India evade massive scare in a five-over shootout

While the Men in Blue began as overwhelming favourites for the historic T20I, the game proved to be far from one-sided. Due to showers and wet outfield, the contest was reduced to only five overs. Charlie Hara-Hinze stunned India with wickets of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Shreyas Iyer (16) as the reigning world champions were restricted to only 32 in their five overs and lost four wickets while getting to that total.

Japan also lost some early wickets but took the game down to the final over, leaving themselves a genuine chance to win. With eight runs to win for the hosts, they could only manage six as a controversial reversal of the wide call denied them a run. Nevertheless, Axar Patel successfully defended eight runs off the final over to help the Men in Blue avoid a massive upset.

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Shreyas Iyer heaps praise on Japan

While Iyer reflected that the wicket was quite difficult to bat on, given it was turning square, he hailed Japan for the way they played and pushed the Men in Blue to the brink. The right-hander stated at the post-game presentation:

“Was turning square, was a very difficult wicket to bat on. We saw the openers as well, not being able to gauge the pace of the spin. I decided it’s easy to take singles and doubles, interact with the batsman who came in with me. Decided I’ll be playing on the merit of the ball. If the ball is turning and holding a bit, I’ll nudge for singles and doubles… See I always keep saying five overs game, it can go anywhere. Attitude Japanese team showed today is impeccable. I’m sure they’re on the right track, for us it was a great practice on the wicket.”

Iyer and co. will now directly be seen in the Asian Games 2026. India are also the current holders of the gold medal.