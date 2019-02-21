Team India T20 squad: Ravindra Jadeja to replace Hardik Pandya in India vs Australia series: This is going to be a piece of bad news for the Indian cricket fans. Due to an injury, Hardik Pandya is not going to make it to the India vs Australia series and Ravindra Jadeja is going to replace him for 5 ODIs.

Team India T20 squad: Hardik Pandya, who is an all-rounder in the Indian Cricket Team, has been replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming series of India against Australia because of stiffness in the lower back. The medical team of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to let Hardik Pandya first get training for increasing strength and practising on his skills so that his lower back gets improved.

He will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which is located in Bengaluru for further training. Most probably, Hardik Pandya will start his strength training from the next week.

The T20 squad of the Indian cricket team will now include 14 members. Ravindra Jadeja has been selected to replace Hardik Pandya for a tenure of 5 ODIs.

Previously, Hardik Pandya along with KL Rahul got involved in making sexist and racist comments on of the most famous Indian talk show named as Koffee with Karan which is hosted by Karan Johar who is a renowned name of Bollywood industry. Due to the inappropriate comments made by the players in the show, both of them were banned from playing cricket for the Indian cricket team for a couple of matches. The ban was later removed by BCCI and the players were restored in the Indian cricket team.

