Tejashwi Yadav Claims Virat Kohli Played Under His Captaincy In Domestic Cricket; Netizens Trolls

Tejashwi Yadav, the prominent Bihar politician and former Deputy Chief Minister, has recently made headlines with his claim that Indian cricket star Virat Kohli once played under his captaincy during domestic cricket matches.

In a recent statement, Yadav discussed his cricketing career, noting that he captained a team that included Kohli during his early days in the sport. Yadav, who transitioned from cricket to politics, mentioned that his cricketing journey began in Delhi while his father, Lalu Yadav, was serving as India’s Railway Minister.

Highlights of Tejashwi Yadav’s Cricket Career:

Early Career and IPL Participation: Yadav began his cricket career in Delhi and played for the Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. His career, however, was cut short by an injury in 2010.

Notable Matches and Statistics: Yadav’s final List A match was against Tripura in February 2010, where he scored 5 runs and took a wicket. He also played one First-Class match, accumulating 20 runs across two innings.

T20 Debut and Career: His T20 debut occurred in a 2009 match between Tripura and Jharkhand in Dhanbad, where he scored 3 runs in 4 T20 matches.

Leadership Roles: During his cricketing tenure, Yadav led the U-15 and U-19 teams for Delhi, with Kohli being a part of those squads.

Despite Yadav’s assertions about his cricketing accomplishments, his claims have drawn skepticism and criticism online. Many netizens have expressed doubts and questioned the accuracy of his statements regarding Kohli’s involvement under his captaincy.

In his remarks, Yadav expressed frustration over the lack of acknowledgment for his cricketing career, stating, “Nobody speaks about my cricket career. As a profession, I was a cricketer. I played good cricket. I have batchmates in Team India.”

As Yadav navigates his political career, his reflections on his past cricketing experiences offer a glimpse into a different phase of his life, sparking both interest and debate among the public.

