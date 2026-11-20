Temba Bavuma Test Captaincy Record: Temba Bavuma has etched his name in the record books after guiding South Africa to a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium. The triumph marked Bavuma’s 14th win in his first 16 matches as Test captain, making him the most successful leader in the format over that period.

The South African skipper moved ahead of Australia’s Lindsay Hassett, who had secured 13 victories in his opening 16 Tests as captain. Bavuma’s latest achievement further underlines South Africa’s impressive run under his leadership, although the captain will miss the upcoming second Test against Bangladesh due to a calf injury sustained during the series opener.

Temba Bavuma Goes Past Lindsay Hassett In Test Captaincy Record

Bavuma now sits alone at the top of the list of captains with the most victories in their first 16 Test matches in charge. Australia’s Hassett occupies second place, while three other legendary Australian skippers feature in the top five.

Most Test Wins In First 16 Matches As Captain

14 – Temba Bavuma

13 – Lindsay Hassett

11 – Bill Woodfull

11 – Steve Waugh

11 – Ricky Ponting

Bavuma’s captaincy journey began with a victory against the West Indies in Centurion in February 2023. South Africa continued their winning start by taking the next two Tests before the sides played out a draw in Port of Spain in August 2024.

His record has been particularly impressive since South Africa’s defeat against Australia in Durban in October. The Proteas have responded with three successive victories, taking Bavuma’s tally to 14 wins.

South Africa Take Top Spot In WTC Standings

South Africa’s latest victory has also strengthened their position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The Proteas have climbed to the top of the standings, having won six of their eight matches so far.

However, they will have to make a change to their leadership group for the next assignment. Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test, scheduled to begin in Centurion next Monday, after picking up a calf injury while batting in the opening match.

Hassett, meanwhile, had started his captaincy career with a win over South Africa in Johannesburg in December 1949. Australia won two of his next three matches, with the remaining game ending in a draw. His first defeat came in his 10th Test as captain against England in Melbourne in February 1951.

Although Hassett guided Australia through a five-match winning streak later in his tenure, he finished his first 16 Tests with 13 victories, one fewer than Bavuma’s record-breaking tally.