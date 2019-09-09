Ten Sri Lankan players including ODI and Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, T20 skipper Lasith Malinga and former captain Angelo Mathews opted out from the upcoming tour of Pakistan. The Sri Lankan players chose to stay away from the three ODI and three T20I series due to security concerns.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board said in a statement that players in the squad for the tour of Pakistan were briefed on security arrangements for the three ODI series and three T20I series. They also said that the players were given full freedom to make the decision whether they want to go or not.

After the briefing, ten players decided to stay away from the tour starting from September 27 in Karachi. Sri Lankan players who opted out from the tour were ODI and Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, T20 captain Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

Reports said, in the absence of some senior players the ODI team will be led by Lahiru Thirimane and the T20 team will be captained by Dasun Shanaka.

