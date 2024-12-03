Tennis Legend Neale Fraser, 19-Time Grand Slam Champion, Dies at 91

The legend Neale Fraser, the 19-time Grand Slam champion and legendary Davis Cup captain who spent an unprecedented 24 years in charge, has died aged 91. He left his mark on Australian tennis that would shape generations to come.

The world of tennis mourns the passing of Neale Fraser, a true icon in the sport. An Australian tennis legend who won 19 Grand Slam titles during his long and successful career, he passed away at the age of 91. Fraser’s remarkable legacy spans from his successful playing days to his influential role as the Australian Davis Cup captain where he made an indelible mark on the sport.

Fraser’s name will forever be etched in tennis history, especially for his Grand Slam victories. The Melbourne-born athlete won three Grand Slam singles titles, and his crowning achievement was winning the 1960 Wimbledon championship. In an unforgettable all-Australian final, Fraser beat the great Rod Laver to gain his first Wimbledon title.

Fraser’s achievements on the court were not limited to singles as he won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, completing the career slam in men’s doubles, and five mixed doubles titles.

His Grand Slam singles victories included a memorable one at the 1959 US Open, defeating Peru-born American Alex Olmedo. Fraser’s dedication to tennis and skill on the court made him one of the sport’s most respected players.

Fraser’s Legacy As Davis Cup Captain

While Fraser’s personal achievements are well known, his contributions to the Davis Cup have truly ensured his importance in the annals of history. Having guided Australia to four consecutive Davis Cup titles from 1959 to 1962, Fraser’s role as the national team’s captain was monumental. He captained for an unprecedented 24 years, from 1970 to 1993, and took the Australian team to four Davis Cup victories in 1973, 1977, 1983, and 1986. Under his captaincy, the Australian team had a tremendous run of success, winning 55 out of 75 ties played.

“I could never think of anything better than representing your country,” Fraser once said, as he embodied the unwavering commitment to the sport and to the country.

The other major characteristic of his game was a distinctively left-handed serve. His game, with all its eccentricities, must have been influenced by cricket’s leg-spin bowlers and the wrist action he acquired helped him in making a totally unorthodox game style, thus confusing opponents. Fraser initially suffered setbacks in his career but came out victorious when he could strike with major titles and attain the world No. 1 ranking in singles.

Fraser was one of only 20 men to win all four Grand Slam doubles titles and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984.

A Beloved Figure In Tennis

It is the collective and widespread influence on a generation of Australian tennis that places Fraser above other all-time greats in Australian tennis history. He was always notable as a leader and mentor in every sense, providing a model that continued to guide generations of Australian players to come.

Pat Cash, a two-time Davis Cup-winning hero, described Fraser as “like a father” and said he made players feel valued and capable of performing at their best.

