World number 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic had a hilarious fight with a sumo wrestler on Sunday and shared the pictures on Instagram. Djokovic said he tried hard but failed to move the sumo wrestler by an inch.

World number 1 tennis star, Novak Djokovic on Monday kept the racket aside and walked into the wrestling ring. Djokovic who is currently in Tokyo to participate in Japan Open, took out some time to experience traditional sumo wrestling. Showcasing his interest for sumo wrestling, Djokovic not only learned some wrestling moves but also had a friendly match. The Serbian seed enjoyed the to its best and later shared pictures on social media platforms stating how he was used to follow the sport along with his father and brother.

With his post, Djokovic said sumo wrestling is a sacred sport for Japan and he was fortunate to experience the sport. It feels to be up there with warriors. He said he made his every possible effort and was close to move the sumo wrestler by an inch. A sumo wrestler takes 10,000 calories a day, don’t know if he can even match that. He, his brother and dad, were fans of Akebono Yokozuna during the 90s.

Djokovic said he don’t know where is his favorite so that he can show him how big he became? Laughing Out Loud, number 1 tennis star said he is out of shape and with a few kilos short will be ready to compete with the wrestler.

Soon after Djokovic’s pictures went viral, his fans bombarded the comment section with lovely messages and wishes for Japan Open. The pictures were liked by thousands of sports lovers around the world.

After Djokovic, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) shared a video in which Djokovic was hosting a match between 2 sumo wrestlers as an umpire.

Djokovic will be making debut in Japan Open singles while locking horns with Australia’s 20-year-old Alexei Popyrin at the Ariake Coliseum. Another enthralling match will be played against Croatia’s Borna Coric and Belgian David Goffin who are other top 2 seeds for the tournament.

