World number 1 tennis star, Novak Djokovic on Monday kept the racket aside and walked into the wrestling ring. Djokovic who is currently in Tokyo to participate in Japan Open, took out some time to experience traditional sumo wrestling. Showcasing his interest for sumo wrestling, Djokovic not only learned some wrestling moves but also had a friendly match. The Serbian seed enjoyed the to its best and later shared pictures on social media platforms stating how he was used to follow the sport along with his father and brother.
With his post, Djokovic said sumo wrestling is a sacred sport for Japan and he was fortunate to experience the sport. It feels to be up there with warriors. He said he made his every possible effort and was close to move the sumo wrestler by an inch. A sumo wrestler takes 10,000 calories a day, don’t know if he can even match that. He, his brother and dad, were fans of Akebono Yokozuna during the 90s.
Djokovic said he don’t know where is his favorite so that he can show him how big he became? Laughing Out Loud, number 1 tennis star said he is out of shape and with a few kilos short will be ready to compete with the wrestler.
Sumo wrestling sport 🤼♀ is sacred in Japan. I had the of honor experiencing what it feels like to be up there with these warriors. I had a slight weight deficit but I was very close to moving the guy an inch. They say they eat at least 10.000 calories a day to be strong and big. Don’t know if I can match that to be honest 🤣 I remember following sumo during the 90s at home in Serbia with my dad and brothers and especially supporting Akebono Yokozuna. Where is he now so I can show him how big I became? 😃💪🏼 #NovakGoesSumo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sport sumo rvanja je tradicionalan i vrlo poštovan u Japanu. Imao sma čast i zadovoljstvo da budem u “ringu” sa ovim borcima. Borac je u odnosu na mene imao malu prednost u kilaži. Kažu da jedu najmanje 10.000 kalorija dnevno da bi bili ovako veliki i snažni. Teško da mogu sa njima u tome da se nadmećem 🤣 Sećam se odrastanja 90tih i kako smo pomno pratili ovaj sport na televiziji u našoj kući i bodrili Akebono Yokozunu. Gde li je on sad da mu pokažem koliko sam porastao? 😃
Soon after Djokovic’s pictures went viral, his fans bombarded the comment section with lovely messages and wishes for Japan Open. The pictures were liked by thousands of sports lovers around the world.
After Djokovic, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) shared a video in which Djokovic was hosting a match between 2 sumo wrestlers as an umpire.
Ready? Play. 😂 @DjokerNole | @rakutenopen pic.twitter.com/Rxe0daarnA
— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 30, 2019
Great technique, @DjokerNole! 🤣#NovakGoesSumo 💪 🇯🇵@rakutenopen pic.twitter.com/oVIqlw4nW5
— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 30, 2019
Djokovic will be making debut in Japan Open singles while locking horns with Australia’s 20-year-old Alexei Popyrin at the Ariake Coliseum. Another enthralling match will be played against Croatia’s Borna Coric and Belgian David Goffin who are other top 2 seeds for the tournament.