In a tweet, Leander Paes said that he will retire in 2020 and thanked his family for immense support.

Top Indian tennis seed Leander Paes on Wednesday said that he will bid adieu to the sport in the coming year. In a tweet, Leander Peas said 2020 will be his farewell year as pro tennis player. The tennis ace had an illustrious career winning hundreds of trophies including 18 Grand Slam doubles titles.

The 46-year-old tennis star has been the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 44 wins.

The pioneer, on the micro-blogging site, added he is looking forward to the 2020 as he will be playing a few selected tournaments, travelling and celebrating the sport with friends and fans around the world.

“It is all of you who have inspired me to become me and I want to take this year to say “Thank You” to you,” said Leander Paes.

Paes thanked his parents- Dr Vece Paes and Jennifer- for keep supporting him and motivating him to achieve the best. Notably, both his parents represented India. He added that he got sports in genes from his parents.

“I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, the environment they created and unconditional love they’ve always shown me throughout my life, I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me, I love you.”

Paes also expressed gratitude towards his elder sisters and daughter Aiana.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App