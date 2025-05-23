Test Captaincy Drama? Shubman Gill’s Handshake With Rishabh Pant Raises Eyebrows

For Pant, the victory marked a much-needed morale boost after a turbulent season. The captain praised the comprehensive nature of the win and credited his squad’s resilience.

In a highly-anticipated IPL 2025 clash, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a stunning upset against the Gujarat Titans, throwing a wrench in GT’s plans to secure a top-two finish. While the result injected new energy into LSG’s camp, the post-match moment between the two captains became an unexpected talking point.

As players from both sides lined up for the traditional handshake, Shubman Gill’s interaction with Pant appeared noticeably frosty. Fans quickly picked up on the moment, fueling speculation about tension between two of Indian cricket’s brightest future leaders.

Handshake Drama: Just Post-Match Frustration or Something More?

The incident gained traction not just because of the loss but due to what Gill’s body language seemed to suggest. With both Gill and Pant poised to take up leadership roles in India’s Test team after Rohit Sharma’s red-ball exit, the awkward exchange sparked curiosity over their personal dynamic.

Dominant with the bat 👊

Dominant with the bat 👊

Clinical with the ball 👌@LucknowIPL prevail in a run-fest and complete their double against table-toppers #GT 🔥

Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/NwAHcYJlcP #TATAIPL | #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/VLbBcbzbGx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2025

The match itself saw Gujarat fall short in a high-scoring encounter. Gill candidly assessed the defeat afterward, acknowledging that their bowling efforts left much to be desired.

Shubman Gill Ignore Rishabh Pant’s Words at the 0:48 Mark in This Video. – Selfish Shubman Gill?

pic.twitter.com/cdzHqPOZYU — Gaurav Cricket 𝕏 (@GauravCrickets) May 23, 2025

“We gave 15-20 runs extra. Wanted to stop them around 210. Huge difference between 210 and 230. We bowled well in the powerplay, didn’t get any wickets but after the powerplay in the 14 overs they scored around 180 runs which was a lot,” Gill admitted.

Despite the setback, Gill remained focused on the road ahead.

“We were right in the game till the 17th over, it was never easy chasing 240. Lots of positives for us – Rutherford and Shahrukh’s batting was a big plus. Getting back some momentum would be key, would want to get back to winning ways heading into the playoffs,” he added.

Pant’s Relief: LSG’s Best Showing Yet

For Pant, the victory marked a much-needed morale boost after a turbulent season. The captain praised the comprehensive nature of the win and credited his squad’s resilience.

“Definitely happy. We have shown as a team that we can play good cricket. There was a time in the tournament we had the chances to qualify. But that’s part and parcel of the game,” Pant reflected.

He also emphasized the contributions from the lower middle order, offering a more balanced outlook for the team moving forward.

“Always a question of getting the top three but the way Shahrukh batted it definitely gives hope down the order as well. There was injury concerns coming into the tournament. The way Mitch, Markram, Pooran batted and the whole batting unit in fact. Fielding we made lapses. Learn from it and move forward,” Pant said.

Playoff Hopes & Leadership Talk Continue

While Gujarat Titans remain in contention for a top-four spot, the loss complicates their route. With just a few matches left, Gill’s men will need to refocus quickly.

As for the awkward handshake, whether it was mere frustration or a deeper sign of evolving dynamics between India’s future cricketing leaders, remains to be seen. What’s clear is that as the IPL heats up, so do the undercurrents off the field.

